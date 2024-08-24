Expand / Collapse search
Georgia man arrested in another state after wife's burnt remains found: authorities

Kenneth Hardin Junior allegedly confessed to family members that he killed his wife in self defense, burned her body and was leaving town

A Fayetteville, Georgia, man was arrested in Louisiana on Thursday, after he allegedly killed his wife and burned her body before burying her under yard debris, according to authorities.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Kenneth Hardin Junior faces homicide-related charges and was being held in St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana, pending extradition.

In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said that during the early morning hours on Tuesday, a domestic dispute occurred between Hardin and his wife at their residence on Merlin Court in Fayetteville.

Kenneth-Hardin-Junior-mugshot

Kenneth Hardin Junior was arrested in Louisiana after he allegedly killed and burned his wife during a domestic dispute, according to authorities. (Fayette County Sheriff Facebook)

The next morning, Hardin allegedly confessed to family members that he killed his wife, burned her body and was leaving town.

Hardin’s father contacted county dispatchers to report the alleged incident later that morning, and when deputies responded to the residence, they discovered evidence that was consistent with what was reported.

As the investigation unfolded, detectives were able to track Hardin’s vehicle to Convington, Louisiana.

Police siren

Investigators with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office in Georgia discovered a woman's burnt remains underneath yard debris, and have since arrested her husband. (iStock)

They then contacted the Louisiana State Patrol and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO) and worked together to locate the vehicle at a nearby motel.

After locating the vehicle, SWAT members apprehended Hardin from inside the motel and then booked him into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility as a fugitive pending extradition back to Georgia.

As some investigators pursued Hardin, others continued the investigation at Hardin’s residence, where they located a shallow grave in a wooded area behind the residence.

The sheriff’s office said the burned remains of Hardin’s wife, Carrie Hardin, were located buried under yard debris.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

