Georgia man allegedly caught spying on woman in dressing room at Daytona Beach outlet mall: police

Daytona Beach, Florida, police arrested a man Tuesday who is accused of secretly using his cellphone to record a woman trying on clothes in a dressing room at the Tanger Outlets.

"Yesterday, a shopper got more than she expected while changing clothes in a local store’s dressing room," the Police Department said in a social media post.

FOX 35 in Orlando reported that according to the police report, the woman was trying on clothes at the Levi’s Outlet Store on Tuesday, when she looked up and spotted the top corner of an iPhone being held over the dressing room door.

The woman quickly got dressed, exited the dressing room and saw a man "lurking in and out of the dressing room" about three doors away from the room she walked out of, the report said.

She then confronted the man, later identified as 26-year-old Luke Pinkard, of Adairsville, Georgia.

"Excuse me, did you just put your phone in my dressing room," the woman asked.

Although Pinkard denied the allegation at first, he reportedly apologized the second time he was confronted by the woman, and said he would delete the videos.

The woman, police said in the report, told the officer Pinkard took his phone out and started deleting the videos. She quickly grabbed the phone out of his hands and reported the incident to a store employee before calling police.

The victim told police that Pinkard said, "I’m sorry. I will delete them," while he was at the register.

When officers arrived, they arrested Pinkard and booked him into the Volusia County Jail after charging him with a single count of video voyeurism.

Pinkard has since been released, after posting $5,000, according to jail records.

FOX 35 reported that police said Pinkard also faces charges of child molestation and using a device to record under or through an individual's clothing in Gordon County, Georgia.