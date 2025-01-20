Georgia man accused of stabbing off-duty Atlanta police officer after hit-and-run remains on the loose

Authorities are searching for a man accused of stabbing an off-duty Atlanta police officer during a confrontation after a hit-and-run over the weekend.

The incident took place at about 6 p.m. Saturday in DeKalb County, Georgia, when there was a hit-and-run on Interstate 20 Eastbound near Panola Road.

In the crash, a driver in a Dodge Charger struck a Chevy Silverado before leaving the scene, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said via FOX 5 Atlanta.

The driver of the Silverado, later identified as an off-duty Atlanta police officer, then followed the driver of the Charger into Rockdale County to collect the license plate information.

The two drivers pulled into a parking lot, where a verbal confrontation took place. The argument escalated and the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Justin Perry Hurst, allegedly stabbed the officer multiple times.

Hurst fled the scene and has yet to be located.

His last known vehicle was a white 2019 VW Passat with Georgia tag CWC3082. He is considered to be armed and dangerous, and has ties to the Alpharetta area.

The officer was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for treatment, Atlanta police said. He was alert, conscious and breathing, and was later released from the hospital.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact local law enforcement. A reward of up to $2,000 is available.

"While the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is the lead in this investigation, the Atlanta Police Department stands in solidarity with them to ensure that the suspect is apprehended," Atlanta police said in a statement. "We are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts to please contact CrimeStoppers or the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office."