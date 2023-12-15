Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

Elderly man facing murder charges after stabbing wife in the back over pancakes: police

The suspect reportedly expressed intense regret over the alleged crime and stated he had hoped it was a delusion

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
An elderly man in Washington, D.C., is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing his wife in the back during a dispute over pancakes. 

Steven Schwartz, 85, was arrested on Dec. 10 at his home at in the 1300 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest, by law enforcement officers responding to reports of a stabbing.

"Upon arrival, officers located a woman inside of an apartment with injuries," the Metropolitan Police Department said in a report.

Do not enter signs in front of street, trees, cars parked along roads by apartments/homes on 1300 Corcoan St NW in Washington, DC

A Google Maps street view image shows the 1300 block of Corcoran St NW in Washington, D.C., where police arrested an elderly man for stabbing his wife to death after a dispute over pancakes. (Google Maps/Google Street View)

"A man was also located in the residence with self-inflicted injuries," the report continued. "Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment, where the woman died."

Police say that an on-site investigation provided sufficient evidence to arrest Schwartz on charges of Second Degree Murder while Armed.

The defendant was arraigned at Superior Court of the District of Columbia, where he pleaded not guilty.

A report published by U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves stated that Schwartz "did not want to eat the pancakes [the victim] made and stabbed her in the back."

Schwartz told police that he had been married to the victim, Sharron Schwartz, 81, for 40 years and loved her, according to a report from NBC citing court documents. 

According to the same documents, he reportedly expressed regret over the tragic incident and stated he wished he had died instead.

Washington DC Police

A Metropolitan Police Department car is seen parked behind crime scene tape in Northwest, Washington, D.C. Law enforcement officials say Steven Schwartz was arrested at the scene of the incident and has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. (Photo by Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Judge Sherry Trafford ruled there was probable cause linking Schwartz to the crime, and the defendant was sentenced to be held without bail until his preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 2.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com