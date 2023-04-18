Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia homeowner shoots, kills man trying to break into house: report

Alleged intruder shot, killed in Smyrna, Georgia

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 18

A Georgia homeowner fatally shot a man allegedly trying to break into his house on Sunday evening in what neighbors call a "terrifying" incident in their quiet community.

Officers responded just before 7:30 p.m. to reports of a person shot near a home near Lochlomand Lane and Highland Drive in Smyrna, the Smyrna Police Department said. 

While detectives are investigating the fatality, police did not immediately release the identities of the homeowner or the alleged intruder.

Paige Nowaki, who lives in the neighborhood, told FOX5 Atlanta that it was "very terrifying to hear [about the shooting] in this type of neighborhood."

No charges have been filed against the homeowner, the station reported.

"People protecting their houses," she said. "It happens more times than not. I'm glad the homeowners are okay and protected themselves. Still, it's terrifying."

An alleged intruder tried to break into a home in Smyrna, Georgia, on Sunday and was fatally shot.

Fox Digital reached out to the Smyrna Police Department but did not immediately hear back.

Neighbors described the neighborhood where a fatal shooting occurred Sunday as quiet.

The shooting was the latest involving a homeowner and a would-be intruder.

Last month, another homeowner in DeKalb County, Georgia, fatally shot an unidentified male suspect trying to break into his house.

In that incident, a neighbor called 911 after gunshots around 5:30 a.m. interrupted her breakfast.