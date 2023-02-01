Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia deputies find alleged sex offender hiding under mattress

Georgia deputies released body camera video showing the man hiding underneath the mattress

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Georgia deputies arrest alleged registered sex offender hiding under mattress Video

Georgia deputies arrest alleged registered sex offender hiding under mattress

Deputies in Georgia arrested an alleged registered sex offender that was found hiding underneath a mattress at a family members apartment. Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Deputies in Georgia arrested an alleged registered sex offender who was found hiding underneath a mattress at a family member's apartment.

The arrest happened on Jan. 20 when deputies were at an apartment complex in Marietta serving an unrelated temporary protective order and remembered that a wanted registered sex offender, Dameon Alexander, was nearby, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said that Alexander was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

When deputies knocked on the door of the apartment that Alexander was believed to be in and made contact with those inside, the "apartment went silent," the officials said.

GEORGIA POLICE CHIEF ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT DAYS AFTER YOUNG COP RESIGNS OVER RELIGIOUS POST ABOUT GAY MARRIAGE

Deputies in Georgia arrested an alleged registered sex offender that was found hiding underneath a mattress at a family members apartment.

Deputies in Georgia arrested an alleged registered sex offender that was found hiding underneath a mattress at a family members apartment. (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

One deputy standing at a different side of the apartment was "able to see Alexander laying on the bed through a small opening in the window," according to the sheriff's office, giving deputies the indication that he was inside.

MEDICAL EXAMINER IN GEORGIA RULES INMATE DEATH HOMICIDE, RELEASES VIDEO AND CAUSE

The arrest happened on Jan. 20 when deputies were at an apartment complex in Marietta serving an unrelated temporary protective order and remembered that a wanted registered sex offender, Dameon Alexander, was nearby, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest happened on Jan. 20 when deputies were at an apartment complex in Marietta serving an unrelated temporary protective order and remembered that a wanted registered sex offender, Dameon Alexander, was nearby, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

When deputies eventually entered the apartment, Alexander could be seen on body camera video hiding underneath a mattress.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials said that Alexander was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Officials said that Alexander was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

He was taken into custody and charged with a probation violation and is being held without bond, according to jail records.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.