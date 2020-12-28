Georgia corrections officer shot at state prison, another man killed; suspect in custody

A Georgia corrections officer was shot and another man killed during an incident at a state prison early Monday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations said one person allegedly involved in the shooting at Washington State Prison in Davisboro is in custody.

According to authorities, two Georgia Department of Corrections K9 officers were investigating a breach in the perimeter at the jail around 12:20 a.m. Monday when they engaged two individuals on the grounds during what was described as a contraband drop.

During the incident, one officer was shot. The wounded officer was transported to a hospital in Augusta with injuries that are not life-threatening.

One suspect was found dead in a nearby pond.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for Marquaqvious Parks, 26, in connection to the shooting. It was not immediately known if Parks was the suspect in custody.

No further information was released on the identities of the corrections officers or the second suspect.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.