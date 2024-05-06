Expand / Collapse search
California

Gang-related shooting in Long Beach, California leaves at least 7 wounded, police say

3 adult males suffered non-life-threatening injuries; four others in critical but stable condition

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A gang-related shooting wounded at least seven victims in a parking lot in Long Beach, California, on Saturday night, authorities said.

Two men are believed to have opened fire on a group of people at around 11:15 p.m. near South Street and Paramount Boulevard, the Long Beach Police Department said. The suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting.

Responding officers found multiple victims at the scene and rendered aid. Paramedics rushed some victims to a hospital while others drove themselves, according to the department.

All seven reported victims are adult males. Three suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while four were in critical but stable condition, police said.

shooting scene

At least seven victims were wounded in a parking lot in Long Beach, California, on Saturday night. (FOX11 Los Angeles KTTV)

One witness told FOX11 Los Angeles that they heard 15 to 20 rounds being fired. A worker at a nearby nightclub told the station that "a stray bullet came in ... unfortunately somebody got hit."

police on shooting scene

Police said two male suspects are believed to have fired shots toward a group of people. (FOX11 Los Angeles KTTV)

While the investigation remains active, authorities said that detectives believe the shooting was gang-related.

shooting scene

While the investigation remains active, police said the shooting is believed to be gang-related. (FOX11 Los Angeles KTTV)

"This police department is dedicated and focused on arresting any violent offender utilizing dangerous firearms to victimize our community," said Chief of Police Wally Hebeish. 

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Homicide Detectives Juan Carlos Reyes or Sean Magee at 562-570-7244.