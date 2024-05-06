Gang-related shooting in Long Beach, California leaves at least 7 wounded, police say

A gang-related shooting wounded at least seven victims in a parking lot in Long Beach, California, on Saturday night, authorities said.

Two men are believed to have opened fire on a group of people at around 11:15 p.m. near South Street and Paramount Boulevard, the Long Beach Police Department said. The suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting.

Responding officers found multiple victims at the scene and rendered aid. Paramedics rushed some victims to a hospital while others drove themselves, according to the department.

All seven reported victims are adult males. Three suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while four were in critical but stable condition, police said.

CHICAGO FORCED TO CANCEL CINCO DE MAYO PARADE DUE TO GANG VIOLENCE

One witness told FOX11 Los Angeles that they heard 15 to 20 rounds being fired. A worker at a nearby nightclub told the station that "a stray bullet came in ... unfortunately somebody got hit."

While the investigation remains active, authorities said that detectives believe the shooting was gang-related.

2 BODIES FOUND IN ‘HUMAN-DUG CAVE’ IN LOS ANGELES: OFFICIALS

"This police department is dedicated and focused on arresting any violent offender utilizing dangerous firearms to victimize our community," said Chief of Police Wally Hebeish.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Homicide Detectives Juan Carlos Reyes or Sean Magee at 562-570-7244.