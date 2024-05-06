Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

2 bodies found in 'human-dug cave' in Los Angeles: officials

Firefighters said a 'white powder substance' was also found inside the encampment

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Two bodies were found inside an excavation in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news alert that firefighters arrived at a residence on the 8700 block of N. Lindley Avenue at approximately 10:38 a.m. Sunday and located two victims.

Firefighters said a "white powder substance" was also found inside the encampment, which they described as a "human-dug cave."

The substance was later determined to include fentanyl, according to NBC 4.

LAFD truck

Two bodies were found inside an excavation in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday morning.

"Upon further discovery, we found a powder which, with the assurance of our hazardous material squad, we determined to have portions of fentanyl and were able to mitigate that and secure it, and we disposed of that," Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Hilton told the outlet.

Hazardous Materials teams and Urban Search and Rescue specialists responded to the scene to help recover the two bodies.

Fire truck

Firefighters said a "white powder substance" was also found inside the encampment.

The bodies found were two adult males with no signs of foul play, first responders said.

Hazmat teams investigated the area and cleared the scene of any danger.