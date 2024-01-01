Fulton County Jail inmate faces arson charges after allegedly setting cell ablaze

An inmate at an Atlanta jail set fire to his cell, but the fire was extinguished quickly and no one was injured, officials said.

The fire at the Fulton County Jail was extinguished by prison staff.

The Atlanta Fire Department also responded to the scene. It was unclear how the prisoner started the fire.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office told WSB-TV Sunday that 15 prisoners were relocated to another part of the jail, but none of them needed medical attention as a result of the fire.

"I am proud of the women and men of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for their dedication and ability to maintain order under challenging circumstances," Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said in a statement. "The safety and security of the detainees in our care and custody is a top priority."

The prisoner accused of setting the fire was charged with arson and damage to jail property.