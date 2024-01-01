Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Fulton County Jail inmate faces arson charges after allegedly setting cell ablaze

The GA prison is where former President Donald Trump surrendered in August 2023

An inmate at an Atlanta jail set fire to his cell, but the fire was extinguished quickly and no one was injured, officials said.

The fire at the Fulton County Jail was extinguished by prison staff. 

The Atlanta Fire Department also responded to the scene. It was unclear how the prisoner started the fire.

FULTON COUNTY JAIL FACES CIVIL RIGHTS INVESTIGATION AND CALLS FOR REFORM

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office told WSB-TV Sunday that 15 prisoners were relocated to another part of the jail, but none of them needed medical attention as a result of the fire.

Fulton County Jail

The Fulton County Jail is seen on August 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. An inmate at the jail set fire to his cell, but officials reported that the fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries occurred. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"I am proud of the women and men of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for their dedication and ability to maintain order under challenging circumstances," Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said in a statement. "The safety and security of the detainees in our care and custody is a top priority."

FORMER FULTON COUNTY JAIL OFFICER FEDERALLY INDICTED FOR ALLEGEDLY USING EXCESSIVE FORCE WITH DETAINEE

The prisoner accused of setting the fire was charged with arson and damage to jail property.