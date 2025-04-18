Video shows FSU students hiding under desk during shooting: 'I'm scared'

A harrowing video captured Florida State University students hiding under a desk on campus as the mass shooting was unfolding Thursday.

"I’m scared," a woman was heard saying in the footage taken by an English graduate student inside the campus’ William Johnston Building.

"Attention! Attention! This is an FSU alert," a pre-recorded voice added in a message being played over a loudspeaker. "A dangerous or life-threatening situation exists on campus. Take shelter now in a secure location. FSU police are responding. Remain alert."

A woman could then be heard sobbing as she crawled under a desk to join other students.

The student who took the video, identified as Sophia Ziemer, told TMX News that "We ran into people from Art Education who let us into their conference meeting room" and "That’s where we were able to take shelter."

Phoenix Ikner, a 20-year-old believed to be a student at Florida State University, was identified as the suspect in Thursday's mass shooting, which left two dead and six others injured.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

The Tallahassee school is now allowing students on Friday to retrieve their personal belongings from buildings on campus.

"The university will hold a vigil for the victims at 5 p.m. Friday, April 18, at Langford Green in front of the Unconquered Statue," it also said.

FSU President Richard McCullough called the shooting a "tragic and senseless act of violence at the heart of our campus."

"At lunchtime, an active shooter opened fire at the Student Union," he wrote on X on Thursday.

"We are heartbroken. We are grieving with the families, friends, and loved ones of those who were lost. We are holding close those who are injured, and we are standing by everyone who is hurting," he added.