©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Video shows FSU students hiding under desk during shooting: 'I'm scared'

Loudspeaker at Tallahassee school heard telling students a ‘dangerous or life-threatening situation exists on campus’

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Florida State University students hide under desks during mass shooting Video

Florida State University students hide under desks during mass shooting

Footage shows students hiding under desks at Florida State University on Thursday, April 17, during a mass shooting. (Credit: Sophia Ziemer/TMX)

A harrowing video captured Florida State University students hiding under a desk on campus as the mass shooting was unfolding Thursday. 

"I’m scared," a woman was heard saying in the footage taken by an English graduate student inside the campus’ William Johnston Building. 

"Attention! Attention! This is an FSU alert," a pre-recorded voice added in a message being played over a loudspeaker. "A dangerous or life-threatening situation exists on campus. Take shelter now in a secure location. FSU police are responding. Remain alert." 

A woman could then be heard sobbing as she crawled under a desk to join other students. 

MORE DETAILS EMERGE ABOUT FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY SHOOTING SUSPECT PHOENIX IKNER AS MOTIVE REMAINS A MYSTERY 

Students shelter at FSU during mass shooting

Students are seen hiding under a desk on Thursday, April 17, during a mass shooting at Florida State University. (Sophia Ziemer/TMX)

The student who took the video, identified as Sophia Ziemer, told TMX News that "We ran into people from Art Education who let us into their conference meeting room" and "That’s where we were able to take shelter." 

Phoenix Ikner, a 20-year-old believed to be a student at Florida State University, was identified as the suspect in Thursday's mass shooting, which left two dead and six others injured. 

The motive for the attack remains unclear. 

FLORIDA STATE SHOOTING SUSPECT: WHO IS PHOENIX IKNER? 

FSU shooting memorial

A memorial for the victims of the Florida State University shooting was held on Thursday. (Pilar Arias for Fox News Digital)

The Tallahassee school is now allowing students on Friday to retrieve their personal belongings from buildings on campus. 

"The university will hold a vigil for the victims at 5 p.m. Friday, April 18, at Langford Green in front of the Unconquered Statue," it also said. 

FSU President Richard McCullough called the shooting a "tragic and senseless act of violence at the heart of our campus." 

"At lunchtime, an active shooter opened fire at the Student Union," he wrote on X on Thursday.  

Leon County Sheriff's Office vehicle at FSU

A Leon County Sheriff's Office vehicle is seen at Florida State University following the shooting on Thursday in Tallahassee. (Pilar Arias)

"We are heartbroken. We are grieving with the families, friends, and loved ones of those who were lost. We are holding close those who are injured, and we are standing by everyone who is hurting," he added. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.