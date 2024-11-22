Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Susan Smith denied parole, Bryan Kohberger death penalty, Laken Riley trial

TOO RISKY: Killer mom Susan Smith denied parole 30 years after drowning sons.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

DEADLY DECISION: Bryan Kohberger can face capital punishment if convicted in Idaho slayings.

LOCALS LIVID: Amanda Knox enrages Italian city with filming of TV murder drama.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

MANSON MURDERS: Notorious killer's admissions could point to darker pattern for psychopath: experts.

GOLDEN TICKET? Californmia Gov Newsom announces decision in Menendez brothers case.

‘MONSTER’: Laken Riley's killer sentenced after family addresses him in court.

CRYPTIC TEXTS: Family of woman who went missing on vacation says messages from phone unlike her.

CRIME SCENE SCALE: Missing realtor's home may be sold as husband remains behind bars.

COURTROOM STUNNER: Daniel Penny witness says subway chokehold ‘did not cause’ Neely death.

HEARTLAND HORROR: Murdered mom suffered 30 stab, cut wounds trying to defend herself: autopsy

WATCH PENNY'S POLICE INTERROGATION: