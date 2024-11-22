Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Susan Smith denied parole, Bryan Kohberger death penalty, Laken Riley trial

Daniel Penny trial, Amanda Knox murder drama, Menendez brothers' resentencing

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
South Carolina killer mom Susan Smith cries at her parole hearing Video

South Carolina killer mom Susan Smith cries at her parole hearing

South Carolina killer mom Susan Smith cries as she emotionally speaks at her parole hearing Wednesday. A board ultimately denied her parole.

TOO RISKY: Killer mom Susan Smith denied parole 30 years after drowning sons.

Susan smith parole

Susan smith parole

DEADLY DECISION: Bryan Kohberger can face capital punishment if convicted in Idaho slayings.

LOCALS LIVID: Amanda Knox enrages Italian city with filming of TV murder drama. 

Amanda Knox escorted by Italian police officers in 2015

Amanda Knox is escorted by Italian police Sept. 16, 2008 from Perugia's court after a hearing in Meredith Kercher's murder case.  She was cleared of killing in 2015. (Antonio Calanni / AP)

MANSON MURDERS: Notorious killer's admissions could point to darker pattern for psychopath: experts.

GOLDEN TICKET? Californmia Gov Newsom announces decision in Menendez brothers case. 

‘MONSTER’: Laken Riley's killer sentenced after family addresses him in court.

FILE - Defense attorneys Kaitlyn Beck shuffles papers in a folder as Jose Ibarra, center, accused of killing a nursing student, Laken Hope Riley, appears in court for a motion hearing on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool, File)

FILE - Defense attorneys Kaitlyn Beck shuffles papers in a folder as Jose Ibarra, center, accused of killing a nursing student, Laken Hope Riley, appears in court for a motion hearing on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool, File) (Brynn Anderson/Pool via AP)

CRYPTIC TEXTS: Family of woman who went missing on vacation says messages from phone unlike her.

CRIME SCENE SCALE: Missing realtor's home may be sold as husband remains behind bars.

Suzanne and Brad Simpson

Suzanne and Brad Simpson (Suzanne Simpson/Facebook)

COURTROOM STUNNER: Daniel Penny witness says subway chokehold ‘did not cause’ Neely death.

HEARTLAND HORROR: Murdered mom suffered 30 stab, cut wounds trying to defend herself: autopsy

WATCH PENNY'S POLICE INTERROGATION: 

Court releases Daniel Penny's police interview in Jordan Neely chokehold trial Video

This article was written by Fox News staff.