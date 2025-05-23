Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Karen Read's phone data, Bryan Kohberger's strategy, cannibal family reunion

Kentucky ex-sheriff's new defense, Karen Read witness' résumé, Bryan Kohberger's evidence leaks

A defiant Karen Read tells reporters she is "anxious for everyone to learn what we know" following the fifth week of testimony in her murder trial in Dedham, Massachusetts on Wednesday, May 21 2025. 

‘CLASSIC… INJURY:' Brain surgeon testifies John O'Keefe died from fall on frozen ground in Karen Read trial

CHECKERED PAST: Tech exec found 'pulverized' in luxury high-rise stairwell died from fall, medical examiner says

BLAME GAME: Bryan Kohberger defense suggests 'alternate perpetrators' in Idaho murders, joining infamous legal strategy

Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger's defense has suggested "alternate perpetrators" are responsible for the Idaho student murders.

CRASH COURSE: Karen Read trial witness faces brutal cross-examination over vehicle data

‘VERY RARE:' Kentucky ex-sheriff's 'frivolous' insanity claim won't fly in judge's suspected murder: former prosecutors

HIGHLY UNUSUAL: Bryan Kohberger case leak could lead to excluded evidence, Idaho attorney warns

Karen Read walks back to court with her parents

Bill Read and his wife Jenny walk with their daughter Karen Read into Norfolk County Superior Court, Monday, May 19, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. Karen Read is charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend by intentionally driving her SUV into him. (Hans Pennink for Fox News Digital)

IN THE HOT SEAT: Expert witness in Karen Read murder trial caught with 'errors' inflating his credentials

WORD OF WARNING: Karen Read judge blocks Sandra Birchmore mentions; expert says cases should be wake-up call for police

A close-up of Isakin Jonsson wearing a black shirt.

Isakin Jonsson is known as the "Skara Cannibal." (Investigation Discovery)

MY FATHER, THE CANNIBAL: Woman confronts father who murdered her 'second mom' in chilling reunion

TROUBLE AT HOME: Karen Read murder trial: Niece reveals 'frantic' behavior on morning Boston officer was found dead

