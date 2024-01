Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Welcome to the Fox News True Crime Newsletter and updates from our true crime hub .

Get the latest cases ripped from the headlines sent directly to your email, by subscribing here.

‘MOST HATED WOMAN’: Missing Connecticut woman declared dead as interrogation video of one of the suspects emerges.

BAD MEDICINE: Mayo Clinic rocked by murder after married co-workers flirt with an open relationship .

FRESH START: Nashville hubby accused in New Year’s Day killing of wife apparently started plotting weeks earlier with a tell-tale request.

MONSTER CATCH: Virginia fisherman identified in the so-called 'Colonial Parkway Murders' that haunted one community for years.

PLOT THICKENS: Slain husband of children’s book author had wife’s meds in body at death, according to newly unsealed warrant.

SECRETS OF POLYGAMY: Infamous cult leader's daughter breaks free and tells her story.

CURIOUS CASE: Ukrainian orphan Natalia Grace denies plot to murder American adoptive parents, pretending to be child.

LIE DETECTOR TEST: Casey Anthony’s parents took a polygraph on national TV.