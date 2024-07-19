Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Florida OnlyFans murder, Sherri Papini hometown mystery, Ted Bundy

ONLYFANS MURDER: Model charged with Bitcoin beau’s killing gets break in court.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

‘BLACK WIDOWER’: Man convicted in sixth wife’s killing could have more secrets.

KIDNAP HOAX MOM: Docuseries sparks questions about unsolved mystery in Sherri Papini’s hometown .

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

50 YEARS LATER: How investigators took down infamous serial killer .

COASTAL KILLING: Murder of grandmother rocks affluent enclave .