Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Florida OnlyFans murder, Sherri Papini hometown mystery, Ted Bundy

ONLYFANS MURDER: Model charged with Bitcoin beau’s killing gets break in court.
FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X
‘BLACK WIDOWER’: Man convicted in sixth wife’s killing could have more secrets.
KIDNAP HOAX MOM: Docuseries sparks questions about unsolved mystery in Sherri Papini’s hometown.
SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER
50 YEARS LATER: How investigators took down infamous serial killer.
COASTAL KILLING: Murder of grandmother rocks affluent enclave.
LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB