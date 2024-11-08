Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Daniel Penny trial, Bryan Kohberger death penalty, Menendez resentencing

Menendez brothers seek freedom, Bryan Kohberger fights death penalty, Daniel Penny trial

Judge Jeanine Pirro shares why witness testimony is a critical piece to ‘puzzle’ around Daniel Penny case Video

Judge Jeanine Pirro shares why witness testimony is a critical piece to ‘puzzle’ around Daniel Penny case

‘The Five’ co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro and Fox News contributor Paul Mauro discuss Marine veteran Daniel Penny’s New York subway chokehold trial on ‘America Reports.’

MENENDEZ MURDERS: What George Gascon's election loss means for upcoming resentencing.

Lyle Menendez in a blue sweater and Kyle Menendez in a coral sweater sit with attorney Leslie Abramson, both putting hands to their mouths and chin

Erik Menendez (C) and his brother Lyle (L) are pictured, on August 12, 1991 in Beverly Hills. They are accused of killing their parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez of Beverly Hills, Calif. AFP PHOTO MIKE NELSON (Photo by MIKE NELSON / AFP) (Photo by MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images) (MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

DEATH SPIRAL: Bryan Kohberger's fight against capital punishment gets day in court; expert skeptical.

A man in a blue suit speaks at a podium in a courtroom as others look on.

A man speaks at the hearing of Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students. (Idaho Judicial Branch)

HELL BROKE LOOSE: South Carolina pastor arrested after confrontation with protesters over wife's death.

TIL DEATH DO US PART: Husband of missing mom Suzanne Simpson charged with murder.

FINE PRINT: Karen Read claims murder charge in police officer boyfriend's death is double jeopardy.

Lawyers for Karen Read argue for dismissal of two charges at hearing

Karen Read arrives at Norfolk Superior Court for a hearing to dismiss murder charges against her.  (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

CUTTHROAT: Judge denies crucial request from Marine vet's lawyers in subway chokehold case.

Daniel Penny arrives for opening arguments in his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on November 01, 2024.

This article was written by Fox News staff.