FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump calls wall talks a 'waste of time'; Lib columnist warns Dems about 'Medicare for All'

Developing now, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019

TRUMP VOWS TO BUILD WALL, ADDRESSES 2020 RUMORS: In a wide-ranging interview with the New York Times, President Trump called the latest border wall talks among lawmakers a "waste of time" if Nancy Pelosi does not agree to funding the structure and blasted the House speaker for doing a "tremendous disservice to the country." ... “I’ve actually always gotten along with her, but now I don’t think I will anymore,” Trump told the Times. “I think she’s doing a tremendous disservice to the country. If she doesn’t approve the wall, the rest of it’s just a waste of money and time and energy because it’s desperately needed.”

The president indicated he is still mulling bucking congressional approval and declaring a national emergency to get a border wall built. “I’ll continue to build the wall and we’ll get the wall finished,” he told the Times. “Now whether or not I declare a national emergency — that you’ll see.”

Trump also addressed the 2020 presidential election, dismissing rumors that he would not seeking re-election, saying "I love this job" and insisting he has tremendous support in the Republican Party. He also suggested that Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is the Democratic frontrunner to challenge him in 2020, lamented how Democrats have shifted radically left and took on the latest developments in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation and the arrest of longtime adviser Roger Stone.

DONALD JR. TAUNTS SCHIFF: Donald Trump Jr. late Thursday ripped House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., after reports appeared to vindicate the younger Trump surrounding Democratic suspicions that he made phone calls to President Trump around the time of the Trump Tower meeting with Russians in June 2016 ... Democrats have long suspected the calls were between Don Jr. and his father regarding a meeting with Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign. However, Senate investigators obtained phone records that appeared to show Trump Jr. had actually spoken to two longtime Trump family friends – Brian France, chief executive of Nascar, and investor Howard Lorber, the New York Times reported, citing two people briefed on the matter.

Trump Jr. responded to the reports on Twitter. "Has anyone heard from Adam Schiff?” Trump Jr. tweeted. “I imagine he’s busy leaking other confidential info from the House Intelligence Committee to change the subject?!?"

Sheldon Adelson donates $500G to defense fund for targets of Mueller probe: report

LIBERAL COLUMNIST WARNS DEMS: BEWARE OF 'MEDICARE FOR ALL' - Ever since one leading 2020 presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., called for eliminating private health insurance to implement "Medicare for All," there has been pushback by some moderate Democrats, including a Washington Post columnist who cautioned the party against embracing such a platform ... Megan McArdle argues that Democrats could hand President Trump a second term if they embrace and campaign on "Medicare for All."

“There’s a certain freedom in having Trump as an opponent — he’s so loathed in many quarters of the electorate that you can propose almost anything and still be pretty certain of those votes. And yet, not entirely certain,” McArdle wrote. “If you force suburbanites to choose between having a lewd race-baiter in the White House and sacrificing their health-insurance coverage... or paying higher taxes ... or many of the other disruptive things progressives want to do ... well, maybe they decide the troglodyte is the lesser of two evils.”

ISRAEL LIKE SEGREGATED SOUTH? - During her short time in Congress, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, has gained a reputation for views on Israel that some critics may call radical and anti-Semitic. Earlier this week, Omar said she “almost chuckle[s]” when the Jewish state is described as a democracy. Then she defended fellow freshman Democratic lawmakers who have been accused of anti-Semitism and called them "thoughtful colleagues."

In the latest controversy involving Omar, the freshman lawmaker raised ire when she agreed with a liberal activist who wrote online that current-day Israel is much like the U.S. South was during segregation. “Israel is like the south before 1963: millions of people under Israeli control are denied the right to vote, speak freely or assemble because of their ethnicity. It's a democracy for Jews only. That's not a real democracy,” activist Max Berger tweeted.

Omar endorsed the tweet, sharing his anti-Israel rhetoric to her more than 471,000 followers.

'GET THE HELL OUT OF OFFICE': In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam should resign if he doesn't back down from his comments on a controversial late-term abortion bill, saying the governor effectively endorsed "infanticide" ... Sasse, pro-life Republican, said Northam’s comments were “morally repugnant” and argued the Democratic governor should “get the hell out of office” if he doesn’t support protecting the life of a child who survived an abortion. "The comments the governor of Virginia made were about fourth-term abortions," Sasse said on Fox News' "The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino." “That’s not abortion, that’s infanticide.”

DEMOCRATS EAT THEIR OWN - "It's a strange, strange phenomenon. Those of us who are defenders of capitalism have been attacked by this man himself. And now he's getting a dose of his own medicine." – Michelle Malkin, syndicated columnist, on "Fox & Friends," reflecting on Democrats "wealth-shaming fellow Democrat and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and urging him not to run for president as an independent. WATCH



Man confronts cheating partner at airport with giant sign.

Dear God, is it OK for me to pray that my team wins the Super Bowl?

Ashton Kutcher posts Down syndrome advocate's powerful pro-life testimony amid reignited abortion debate.

Amazon's forecast disappoints despite strong fourth quarter.

Stocks end January with strongest monthly performance in decades.

Social Security expansion push gaining steam among Democrats.

This state now has more millionaires per capita than any other.

The new millennial retirement dream.

2003: The space shuttle Columbia breaks up during re-entry, killing all seven of its crew members: commander Rick Husband; pilot William McCool; payload commander Michael Anderson; mission specialists Kalpana Chawla, David Brown and Laurel Clark; and payload specialist Ilan Ramon, the first Israeli in space.

1994: Jeff Gillooly, Tonya Harding's ex-husband, pleads guilty in Portland, Ore., to racketeering for his part in the attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan. He receives a 24-month sentence and a $100,000 fine.

1982: "Late Night with David Letterman" premieres on NBC.

1960: Four black college students begin a sit-in protest at a Woolworth's lunch counter in Greensboro, N.C., where they'd been refused service.

