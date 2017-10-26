FOX NEWS FIRST: Ex-FBI informant cleared to testify about Obama-era uranium Russia deal; Law broken in Clinton, DNC funding of Trump dossier

TOP OF THE MORNING

Ex-FBI informant cleared to testify about Russia/Uranium One deal

Watchdog: Clinton campaign, DNC broke law in funding Trump dossier

Fox Business Exclusive: Trump blasts Clinton, DNC's roles in dossier

New questions about security guard in Las Vegas massacre

Classified files on JFK's assassination to be released today

THE LEAD STORY: The Justice Department has lifted a gag order and cleared a former FBI informant to talk to Congress about alleged corruption and bribery in the controversial Obama-era Russia/Uranium One deal ... In a statement, the DOJ said it had authorized the informant to speak to the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee, House Oversight Committee, and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. All three congressional committees launched investigations after the Hill reported that the FBI had evidence that Russian nuclear officials were involved in fraudulent dealings – including extortion, bribery and kickbacks – as far back as 2009.

TRUMP DOSSIER LEGAL QUESTIONS: The Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign broke campaign finance law by failing to accurately disclose the money spent on the Trump-Russia dossier, a watchdog group says ... In a complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission, the Campaign Legal Center alleges that the DNC and Clinton's campaign committee hid the payments for Trump's dossier from public view. The Washington Post reported this week — and Fox News confirmed — that the political consulting firm Fusion GPS was retained last year by Marc E. Elias, an attorney representing the DNC and the Clinton campaign. The firm then hired former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele to write the infamous Trump dossier.

DNC, Clinton, FBI take heat after bombshell that Dems funded Trump dossier

Fusion GPS officials take the Fifth in Trump dossier interview on Capitol Hill

FOX BUSINESS EXCLUSIVE: In an interview on Fox Business' 'Lou Dobbs Tonight,' President Trump blasts the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign's "disgraceful" funding of a dossier designed to sink his candidacy. ... "Don't forget Hillary Clinton totally denied this. She didn’t know anything. She knew nothing," Trump tells Dobbs. "All of a sudden they found out. What I was amazed at, it's almost $6 million that they paid and it's totally discredited, it's a total phony. I call it fake news. It’s disgraceful." Trump said the Clinton camp is now trying back away from the now-discredited dossier that contained allegations that the Russian government had compromising information about him and was trying to assist his presidential campaign.

MORE LAS VEGAS QUESTIONS: The security guard wounded during the Oct. 1 Las Vegas massacre traveled to Mexico less than a week after the shooting, sparking new questions ... Tucker Carlson told viewers an anonymous source had provided a Customs and Border Patrol Form showing Jesus Campos re-entering the United States from Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing in California almost one week after the shooting. Carlson wondered how authorities allowed Campos, a key witness in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, to leave the country. “Did they facilitate it? How did he manage to travel to Mexico? Was his employer aware that he left the country?" Carlson asked.

Report: Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock removed hard drive from laptop found in hotel room

Vegas shooter's brother arrested for child porn

WHAT'S INSIDE JFK FILES? The classified files on the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy will be released today, President Trump announced on Twitter ... The move to release the government documents on the 1963 assassination could shed light on a tragedy that has stirred conspiracy theories for decades.

'COLLUSION' OR ' RESEARCH'?: "When the Clintons do it, it's called opposition research. When Trump didn't do it, it's called collusion." – Jesse Watters, on "The Five," arguing there is a double standard between what is considered colluding with a foreign power and doing opposition research on a political foe. WATCH

WHY URANIUM ONE MATTERS: "The media has been wrong about the Trump-Russia collusion for over a year. America's national security was sold out." – Sean Hannity, on why he believes the Uranium One deal is one of biggest scandals in U.S. history, in his opening monologue on "Hannity." WATCH

Trump 'thinking about' Janet Yellen for Fed chair.

Trump, GOP at odds over using 401(k)s to pay for tax cuts.

Saudi citizens plagued by new taxes, high unemployment after oil prices collapse.

Masculinity isn't the problem. Power is.

Judge Napolitano: Why are Swiss bankers on trial in the U.S. when they didn’t violate any Swiss law?

Newt Gingrich: Left-wing education cheats children.

Corey Feldman claims he's being targeted for death for trying to expose Hollywood pedophile ring.

Dolly Parton details horrible childhood injury on Dr. Oz.

Ellen DeGeneres slammed on Twitter over sexist tweet to Katy Perry.

Waiter: MLB catcher Bruce Maxwell made up story about service refusal over anthem protest.

Kellogg's called out for 'racist' cartoon on cereal box.

Here's a wild explanation for why we haven't discovered aliens yet.

