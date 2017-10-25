Dolly Parton details horrible childhood injury on 'Dr. Oz'

If it weren’t for cornmeal, kerosene and her momma, Dolly Parton may have lost her toes a long time ago.

“I had jumped across the fence onto a broken mason jar and cut three of my toes, just my little toes on my right foot, almost off, and they were just kind of hanging there,” she told Dr. Mehmet Oz in an episode of the “Dr. Oz Show” airing Thursday.

Recalling the gory details to a grimacing Oz, Parton — was 6 or 7 years old at the time — says her “momma” came to the rescue with some household items, while her dad and brothers held her down.

“Momma, she put cornmeal; now, you’re a doctor, you might know,” the 71-year-old said to Oz, “I think the cornmeal was to absorb the blood. They put kerosene on it for antiseptic and momma took her sewing needles … and she literally had to sew my toes back on.”

And the DIY surgery was a success, as the country music icon has strutted in heels ever since.

“They work and they healed and I’m still walking on them,” she said of her toes.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.