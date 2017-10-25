Stephen Paddock removed hard drive from laptop found in Las Vegas hotel room, report says

Investigators who recovered a laptop from Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock’s hotel room discovered that its hard drive was missing, according to a report published Wednesday.

The laptop was found inside a room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino where Paddock stayed prior to killing 58 people and injuring hundreds on Oct. 1, ABC News reported.

The hard drive would be a key component to figuring out why Paddock decided to shoot into a crowded music festival down below, resulting in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

According to the report, investigators discovered that Paddock had bought software used to erase files from a hard drive. Since the hard drive is missing, it remains unclear if he actually used the software.

Investigators continue to search for clues and are working to piece together the few bits of information discovered about Paddock.

Almost a month after the shooting, some people believe the government has left the public with more questions than answers.

In the days following the shooting, officials changed the timeline of what happened that Sunday night in Las Vegas, raising questions about what actually occurred and at what times.

Two weeks ago, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo expressed his own frustrations with the investigation, but said he remained determined to keep the public informed.

“It’s important for people to know what I know, when I know it. Just to calm the public,” Lombardo said.

Early Wednesday, one of Paddock’s brothers, Bruce, was arrested for possession of child pornography. Bruce is not considered a suspect in the Las Vegas massacre.