FOX NEWS FIRST: Dems' post-midterm strategy to bring down Trump emerges; Google president on hot seat

Developing now, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018

House Democrats' post-midterm victory strategy to bog down President Trump's agenda with investigations appears to take shape as Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, the prospective new House Intelligence Committee chairman, reveals that lawmakers want to 'bring back' former Trump attorney Michael Cohen for more testimony

Fired FBI Director James Comey says in an interview Sunday that President Trump is fortunate he's a sitting president and cannot be indicted for his alleged ties to illegal hush money payments in the Cohen case

Conservative author Jerome Corsi, a target in Robert Mueller's probe, reportedly has sued the special counsel over alleged leaks and illegal surveillance

Various new names are emerging as possible candidates for the next White House chief of staff after Vice President Pence's chief of staff, Nick Ayers - once considered a leading contender for the job - revealed Sunday he is leaving the administration

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to testify Monday before Congress about alleged censorship of conservatives

As French President Emmanuel Macron prepares to address the recent violent protests in his nation on Monday, FOX News' Steve Hilton gives his take on what's really behind the unrest

THE LEAD STORY – DEMS' PREPARE GET TRUMP STRATEGY: Before Democrats won back the House in the November midterms, several pundits warned that they would attempt to weigh down the remaining two years of President Trump's first term with constant investigations and attempts to perhaps impeach him. It looks like they were right: California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff disclosed in an interview Sunday that Democrats are in talks with counsel for former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to "bring him back" for further testimony ... Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in 2017 about an abandoned Trump Tower project in Moscow less than two weeks ago. If Schiff becomes the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee when Democrats retake the House in January, as expected, he would have the power to subpoena Cohen to testify and provide documents. Schiff suggested Cohen will return voluntarily. However, Cohen would retain the option of pleading his Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination. - Reported by Gregg Re (@gregg_re on Twitter)

COMEY SAYS TRUMP'S 'LUCKY' HE CAN'T BE INDICTED ... BE CAN HE? - Former FBI Director James Comey said Sunday in an interview that President Trump, if it's proved that he directed illegal hush-money payments to women, would be in violation of campaign finance laws. But he is lucky that the rule of the Justice Department remains that a sitting president cannot be indicted ... “I don’t know,” Comey replied to MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, when asked if Trump is now an “unindicted co-conspirator” in the case of Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. “Not in the formal sense that he’s been named in an indictment. ... But if he’s not there, he’s certainly close, given the language in the filing that the crimes were committed at his direction.”

In filings Friday, prosecutors in New York linked Trump to a federal crime of illegal payments to buy the silence of two women - adult-entertainment star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal - during the 2016 campaign. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office also laid out contacts between Trump associates and Russian intermediaries, and suggested the Kremlin aimed early on to influence Trump and his Republican campaign by playing to his political and personal business interests. In the legal filings, the Justice Department stopped short of accusing Trump of directly committing a crime. - Reported by Frank Miles

CONSERVATIVE AUTHOR MAKES CASE AGAINST MUELLER: Jerome Corsi, the conservative author accused of lying under oath to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators, filed a federal lawsuit late Sunday accusing Mueller of leaking grand jury items and various constitutional violations, including illegal surveillance, reports said ... Politico reported that the newly filed suit claims that Mueller tried to get Corsi to give testimony that Corsi said is false. He is reportedly seeking $100 million in actual damages and $250 million in damages due to injury to his reputation. - Reported by Edmund DeMarche (@EDeMarche on Twitter)

NEW CONTENDERS FOR TRUMP WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Vice President Pence's chief of staff, Nick Ayers, who was considered a front-runner to replace John Kelly as White House chief of staff, announced Sunday he is leaving the administration at the end of the year ... Officials said Trump and Ayers could not agree on his length of service, but Trump wants his next chief of staff to hold the job through the 2020 election. Sources told FOX News on Sunday evening there have been “conversations” about Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., becoming chief of staff. Meadows serves as chairman of the influential House Freedom Caucus. Trump reportedly is considering four candidates for the post, including Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. - Reported by Frank Miles

LAWMAKERS SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS FROM GOOGLE CEO: Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to be confronted by House lawmakers about alleged bias against conservatives and the company's relationship with China ... Pichai's hearing was originally scheduled last week, but was postponed because of former President George H.W. Bush's state funeral. He is expected to be grilled on Monday by the House Judiciary Committee about perceived bias against conservatives and the company's efforts to build a censored search engine for China, which prompted some employees to resign and over 700 to sign a letter against the project.

STEVE HILTON'S TAKE ON FRENCH CHAOS: French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to break his silence on Monday night and attempt to calm the violent protests that have rocked his nation for weeks. FOX News' Steve Hilton, host of "The Next Revolution," gives his takeaway on the French protests in an editorial on FOXNews.com ... In an excerpt, he writes, "What's going on in France is part of a worldwide populist uprising. In the UK, in Germany, in Italy, in Eastern Europe, in Brazil and, of course, here in America with Donald Trump's election -- and support for Bernie Sanders. Let's remember, working people are saying they've had enough of decades of elitist policies -- like uncontrolled immigration -- that help those at the top but hurt everyone else. But there's something else going on, too -- the elitist fightback."

CONCLUSION ON 'RUSSIAN COLLUSION DELUSION' - "Time for the left to fold up their fantasy tents." - Judge Jeanine Pirro, in her "Opening Statement" on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," on the state of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. WATCH

Eight-month-old boy pushed under hole in U.S.-Mexico border wall as attempts to cross illegally prove perilous.

Mom cancels baby shower after family ridicules name choice.

'Sunday Morning Futures': White House trade adviser says impact of tariffs on stock market a 'false narrative.'

Elon Musk aims at the SEC again

Roche executive Danial O'Day to be named Gilead CEO.

Attention, seniors: Don't forget this key year-end money move.

2007: Suspended NFL star Michael Vick is sentenced by a federal judge in Richmond, Va., to 23 months in prison for bankrolling a dogfighting operation and killing dogs that underperformed (Vick would serve 19 months at Leavenworth).

1995: The first group of U.S. Marines arrive in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo to join NATO soldiers sent to enforce peace in former Yugoslavia.

1967: Singer Otis Redding, 26, and six others are killed when their plane crashes into Wisconsin's Lake Monona; one passenger, Ben Cauley, survives.

