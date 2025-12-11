Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: NYC braces for British-style taxes, antisemitism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Mamdani will introduce British antisemitism, taxes to US: Former UK prime minister

- Josh Shapiro urges Philly schools to take antisemitism ‘very seriously’ amid Congressional probe

- Harvard hires Divinity School grad who allegedly assaulted Israeli student

TOP STORY: Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss warned New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s socialist agenda could mirror the high-tax, high-regulation and Jewish hate model she opposed in the U.K. She criticizes rising taxes, regulation, and antisemitism. Truss praised President Trump’s tariff strategy and argues Britain’s competitiveness is declining due to high taxes, regulation, and energy costs.

VIDEO: Hillary Clinton expresses concern over young people being exposed to anti-Israel propaganda and misinformation on social media platforms like TikTok. WATCH HERE:

BROTHERLY HATE: Gov. Josh Shapiro urged Philadelphia’s school district to confront rising antisemitism as a congressional probe examines allegations of hostile environments, teachers spreading anti-Jewish rhetoric, and policy violations by activist educators. Documents reveal pro-Palestinian groups recruiting students and promoting resistance. Parents and teachers report intimidation, biased materials, and ongoing incidents despite a federal corrective plan.

NOT ON THE RESUME: Harvard hired a man previously charged with assaulting an Israeli classmate during a 2023 protest—after he completed court-ordered programs and his case was dismissed. Now a graduate teaching fellow, Elom Tettey-Tamaklo advises faculty despite past controversy. Harvard also supported another charged student, prompting a lawsuit from the victim alleging the university failed to protect him and obstructed discipline.

DRAMA AT KENNEDY CENTER: A play depicting survivor accounts of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack is heading to the Kennedy Center, reflecting a shift toward welcoming conservative perspectives under Trump’s board leadership. "OCTOBER 7," based on firsthand testimonies, faced protests and heavy security in New York. Creators say it preserves truth about the massacre and honors victims and heroes.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Warren Cohn, CEO and founder of Rocketship PR, and media advisor to the American Middle East Press Association, on what he learned about antisemitism during a wild Uber ride in New York City.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "We have characters like that in Britain . They are never satisfied. They keep putting up taxes. They keep putting up more regulations. We have seen in Britain appalling development of antisemitism . That's what I fear for New York." - Former Britich Prime Minister Liz Truss on New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

