Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: New York's new mayor leaves city's Jewish community terrified

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Israel’s minister for combating antisemitism warns Mamdani win a wake-up call for Jews

- Major university chancellor points finger at Iran for campus unrest

- UN under fire as USAID investigators probe Hamas diversion of aid to Gaza

TOP STORY: Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister for combating antisemitism, warns Zohran Mamdani election to be New York's nex\t mayor is a wake-up call for Jews. "It is almost unthinkable that New York — the proud and historic center of Jewish life — could become the American city where Jews no longer feel at home or safe," writes Chikli.

VIDEO: U.S. Central Command shared video showing suspected Hamas operatives looting an aid truck delivering supplies to Gazans in northern Khan Younis. WATCH HERE:

IRAN'S USEFUL IDIOTS: The chancellor at a major university said pro-Hamas, anti-Israel campus protests were likely encouraged by Iran. Speaking with colleagues from Vanderbilt and Washington University, he cited masked agitators and organized networks influencing protests nationwide since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. Others reported similar off-campus participants.

HAMAS STEALS AID: USAID’s Inspector General is investigating allegations that U.S. aid to Gaza was diverted to Hamas and other terrorists. Whistleblowers report UN failures to identify Hamas theft. Probes found UNRWA staff linked to the Oct. 7 attacks, prompting U.S. oversight inquiries and renewed debate over UNRWA’s credibility and future role.

MEMORIAL ERASED: A Milan mural honoring Hamas victims Shiri Bibas and her sons Ariel and Kfir was completely defaced, with the Star of David removed and Shiri’s face destroyed. Artist AleXsandro Palombo condemned the act as antisemitic, calling it an attempt to erase Jewish identity and Western values. Restoration plans remain uncertain.

VIEW FROM HUGH: Fox News Digital columnist Hugh Hewitt writes that all Americans should be shocked and appalled at the return of antisemitism. It's an ancient scourge, and Christians are obligated to reject it, he writes. "If an antisemite insists on being known for their hatred, shunning is the best response," says Hewitt.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "This wasn’t an election only between Cuomo and Mamdani, but between liberty and the values of the American Republic on one side and political Islam on the other." - Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister for combating antisemitism, on Zohran Mamdani's election as New York City mayor.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here