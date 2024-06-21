Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Manhunt for a subway bigot

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- Manhunt for suspect who threatened Jewish straphangers on New York subway

- Macron warns of ‘Scourge of antisemitism’ in France

- VIDEO: Actress Patricia Heaton is urging fellow Christians to fight the ugly tide of post Oct. 7 antisemitism

TOP STORY: The NYPD is searching for the leader of a group of masked bigots that took over a subway car and told the Zionists on board to identify themselves, police said. Police released an image of the suspect, who allegedly shouted, "Raise your hands if you’re a Zionist. Repeat after me, this is your chance to get out!"

VIDEO: Actress Patricia Heaton is calling on Christians to stand against the antisemitism sweeping America. The "Everybody Loves Raymond" star told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade that after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, she "looked around, assuming that the churches would also be horrified and outraged, and I wasn't hearing anything. It was like crickets."

HATE IN FRANCE: French President Emmanuel Macron warned that French schools are being threatened by a "scourge of antisemitism" after a 12-year-old girl was raped in a park northwest of Paris by three young boys spouting hateful slurs.

NO CONSEQUENCES: Some 30 anti-Israel protesters who occupied and barricaded themselves in buildings on the Columbia University campus in April have had their charges dropped. Prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence against any individual defendant, partly because the protesters wore masks and covered surveillance cameras.

TAXES FUNDING HATE: A New York lawmaker is demanding that the US nonprofit behind The Palestine Chronicle no longer receives generous tax benefits after it was discovered that one of its Gaza-based writers harbored several Israeli hostages in his home after the Oct. 7 attack.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "I got a question. How come it's okay for the left to hate the Jews?" said "Real Time" host Bill Maher.

