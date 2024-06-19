NYPD seeking anti-Israel protester who threatened Zionists on NYC subway: 'This is your chance to get out!'

An anti-Israel protester is being sought by authorities in New York City after a masked group took over a subway car and told the Zionists on board to identify themselves, police said.

The New York Police Department released an image of the suspect and asked the public to help investigators identify him, so he could face a coercion charge.

He shouted: "Raise your hands if you’re a Zionist. Repeat after me, this is your chance to get out!" NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said in an online post.

The incident occurred on June 10 just after 6 p.m. on the 5 train in Union Square. A group of masked protesters held the train doors while chanting, police said.

No arrests were made that night.

That same day, anti-Israel protesters swarmed a Manhattan exhibit memorializing the victims of the Nova music festival who were killed and kidnapped on Oct. 7.

Protesters clashed with police during the rally outside the exhibit during what the protesters called a "citywide day of rage for Gaza," video of the incident shows. Both sides were seen in an angry exchange when officers ordered the protesters to move outside the barriers lining the street.

The demonstrators were heard chanting "Long Live the Intifada" and "Israel go to hell."

"The Nova Music Festival Exhibition is an in-depth remembrance of the brutal October 7th attack," the exhibit said on its website. "Bringing the events of October 7th and the 'Tribe of Nova' festival in southern Israel to New York City. The installation sets out to recreate an event dedicated to peace and love that was brutally cut short by Hamas’s attack on Israel from Gaza on that fateful day."

Anti-Israel protests have occurred across the U.S. since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack , particularly at colleges and universities. After the attack, Israel immediately declared war and launched retaliatory action against the terrorist group.

