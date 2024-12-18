Expand / Collapse search
Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Grim new term coined to describe Oct. 7 phenomenon

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
14-year-old survivor describes Hamas' massacre of her kibbutz: 'Bodies scattered everywhere''

14-year-old survivor describes Hamas' massacre of her kibbutz: 'Bodies scattered everywhere''

Ela Shani joins 'FOX & Friends' to explain how she felt when her cousin was released by Hamas and share her story of surviving the Oct. 7 attack on her kibbutz.

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

TOP 3:
- Report exposes Hamas terrorist crimes against families during Oct 7 massacre: 'kinocide'
Columbia professor who called Oct 7 Hamas attacks 'awesome' to teach course on Zionism
- Israeli hostages' families hold Central Park rally, call on Biden, Trump to bring loved ones home

RE'IM, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 07: A woman breaks down at the memorial to Yulia Waxer Daunov as family members and friends of the lost and kidnapped gather at the site of the Nova Festival to mark the one year anniversary of the attacks by Hamas terrorists on October 07, 2024 in Re'im, Israel.

RE'IM, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 07: A woman breaks down at the memorial to Yulia Waxer Daunov as family members and friends of the lost and kidnapped gather at the site of the Nova Festival to mark the one year anniversary of the attacks by Hamas terrorists on October 07, 2024 in Re'im, Israel. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

TOP STORY: A new report from the Civil Commission on October 7th Crimes Against Women and Children introduces the term "kinocide" to describe the systematic targeting and destruction of family units during the attack- an unprecedented atrocity that goes beyond typical warfare. "A crime without a name for victims without a voice," as Dr. Elkayam-Levy described it. "The perpetrators not only killed but deliberately sought to destroy the very foundation of human society: the family."

VIDEO: A group of agitators waving Palestinian flags stormed the court during a basketball game between Israel’s Hapoel Holon and France’s Nanterre 92, sparking chaos in the stands. The bedlam came during the third quarter of the game in Nanterre, France, which was part of the FIBA Basketball Champions League. Watch here:

Pro-Palestinian activists storm basketball court during Israeli team’s game against France Video

NUTTY PROFESSOR: A Columbia University professor who praised Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel will be teaching an upcoming course on Zionism at the Ivy League school. The class led by Joseph Massad will cover the "History of the Jewish Enlightenment (Haskala) in 19th century Europe and the development of Zionism through the current peace process between the state of Israel and the Arab states and the Palestinian national movement," according to Columbia’s website. 

'SEAL THE DEAL': Families of Israeli hostages held a rally in New York City's Central Park earlier this week, and called for President Biden and President-elect Trump to bring them home. "Seize the opportunity, seal the deal, and bring the hostages home," a press release from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

NUMBERS GAMES: A new report cites a laundry list of alleged errors in the casualty tallies that the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health has issued during the conflict in Gaza, and found that worldwide media widely report the inflated numbers with little or no scrutiny. The survey found that 98% of media organizations utilized fatality data from MoH versus 5% who cited Israeli figures.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Alex Ryvchin, CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, tells Americans they can learn from the mistakes of his country in failing to address anti-Jewish hate head on.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "A crime without a name for victims without a voice. The perpetrators not only killed but deliberately sought to destroy the very foundation of human society: the family." - Dr. Elkayam-Levy describing "kinocide."

Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

