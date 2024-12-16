Columbia professor who called Oct 7 Hamas attacks 'awesome' to teach course on Zionism

A Columbia University professor who called Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel "awesome" will be teaching an upcoming course on Zionism at the Ivy League school.

The class led by Joseph Massad will cover the "History of the Jewish Enlightenment (Haskala) in 19th century Europe and the development of Zionism through the current peace process between the state of Israel and the Arab states and the Palestinian national movement," according to a description on Columbia’s website.

The day after Hamas launched its bloody attack on Israel, Massad posted a column on the website The Electronic Intifada, saying, "The sight of the Palestinian resistance fighters storming Israeli checkpoints separating Gaza from Israel was astounding, not only to the Israelis but especially to the Palestinian and Arab peoples who came out across the region to march in support of the Palestinians in their battle against their cruel colonizers."

"No less awesome were the scenes witnessed by millions of jubilant Arabs who spent the day watching the news, of Palestinian fighters from Gaza breaking through Israel’s prison fence or gliding over it by air," he added.

Columbia University and Massad did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Fox News Digital.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., a staunch ally of Israel in Congress, criticized the class on X, saying, "Why should U.S. taxpayers subsidize ideological indoctrination that glorifies the mass murder, maiming, mutilation, rape, and abduction of Jews and Israelis?"

"Joseph Massad, who is an apologist for October 7th (calling it "astounding" and "incredible"), is going to teach a course on Zionism at Columbia University. What’s next at Columbia? [Former Ku Klux Klan leader] David Duke teaching a course on antiracism."

Columbia international and public affairs adjunct professor Lawrence Rosenblatt reportedly has resigned because of the class.

"While Massad has a right to think what he thinks, and speak what he believes, Columbia has a responsibility to teach objectively and fairly," Rosenblatt wrote in a resignation letter obtained by the Jerusalem Post. "At best perhaps one could tolerate a class on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict co-taught from the many diverse Israeli and Palestinian perspectives, though not by someone who advocates for the eradication of a group of people."