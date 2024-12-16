Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College

Columbia professor who called Oct 7 Hamas attacks 'awesome' to teach course on Zionism

Rep Richie Torres criticizes Joseph Massad’s class, asks ‘what’s next at Columbia?’

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Columbia University temporarily bans pro-Israel professor Video

Columbia University temporarily bans pro-Israel professor

FOX Business correspondent Lydia Hu has the latest on the university's response to antisemitism on 'America Reports.'

A Columbia University professor who called Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel "awesome" will be teaching an upcoming course on Zionism at the Ivy League school. 

The class led by Joseph Massad will cover the "History of the Jewish Enlightenment (Haskala) in 19th century Europe and the development of Zionism through the current peace process between the state of Israel and the Arab states and the Palestinian national movement," according to a description on Columbia’s website. 

The day after Hamas launched its bloody attack on Israel, Massad posted a column on the website The Electronic Intifada, saying, "The sight of the Palestinian resistance fighters storming Israeli checkpoints separating Gaza from Israel was astounding, not only to the Israelis but especially to the Palestinian and Arab peoples who came out across the region to march in support of the Palestinians in their battle against their cruel colonizers." 

"No less awesome were the scenes witnessed by millions of jubilant Arabs who spent the day watching the news, of Palestinian fighters from Gaza breaking through Israel’s prison fence or gliding over it by air," he added. 

COLUMBIA GROUP’S ANTISEMITIC NEWSPAPER DRAWS OUTRAGE FROM NY LAWMAKER, AS UNIVERSITY INVESTIGATES 

Columbia University protesters

Protestors gather at the gates of Columbia University in support of student protesters who barricaded themselves in Hamilton Hall, despite orders from university officials to disband or face suspension, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City on April 30, 2024. (Reuters/David Dee Delgado)

Columbia University and Massad did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Fox News Digital. 

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., a staunch ally of Israel in Congress, criticized the class on X, saying, "Why should U.S. taxpayers subsidize ideological indoctrination that glorifies the mass murder, maiming, mutilation, rape, and abduction of Jews and Israelis?" 

COLUMBIA ALUMNUS LAYS INTO ALMA MATER OVER RESPONSE TO ‘APPALLING’ ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS 

Hamas terrorists

Fighters from the armed wing of Hamas are seen taking part in a military parade in the central Gaza Strip on July 19, 2023. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Joseph Massad, who is an apologist for October 7th (calling it "astounding" and "incredible"), is going to teach a course on Zionism at Columbia University. What’s next at Columbia? [Former Ku Klux Klan leader] David Duke teaching a course on antiracism." 

Columbia international and public affairs adjunct professor Lawrence Rosenblatt reportedly has resigned because of the class. 

Palestinian flag at Columbia encampment

Anti-Israel protesters set up an encampment on the campus of Columbia University on April 26, 2024 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"While Massad has a right to think what he thinks, and speak what he believes, Columbia has a responsibility to teach objectively and fairly," Rosenblatt wrote in a resignation letter obtained by the Jerusalem Post. "At best perhaps one could tolerate a class on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict co-taught from the many diverse Israeli and Palestinian perspectives, though not by someone who advocates for the eradication of a group of people."  

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.