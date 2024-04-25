Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: College campuses’ antisemitism problem resembles Nazi Germany

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- Anti-Israel protester admits she doesn't know why she's at NYU protest

- Speaker Johnson says calling National Guard on Columbia riots would be 'appropriate'

- Patriots' Robert Kraft takes aim at Columbia professors amid anti-Israel protests

TOP STORY: A viral video shows an anti-Israel demonstrator at New York University confessing she doesn't even know why she's protesting. In a video clip posted to X by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a young woman at Monday night's NYU protest struggles to answer when asked what the "goal" of the demonstration was. "I wish I was more educated," she confesses.



VIDEO: Fox News host Sean Hannity unpacks the anti-Israel protests disrupting college campuses in his opening monologue on "Hannity," specifically calling out these institutions' presidents.

CAMPUS WATCH: House Speaker Mike Johnson held a press conference on the steps of Columbia University where he blasted university leaders for permitting "mob rule" and intimidation tactics "overtake" the Founding Fathers’ ideals of freedom of speech, freedom of religion and "the free exchange of ideas." He also said "there is an appropriate time for the National Guard."



KRAFT CRACKS DOWN: New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft took aim at Columbia University professors after pulling support for his old school earlier in the week because of the antisemitic violence and protests on campus. He wrote that the demonstrations should shed light on what professors have been teaching and added, "I do not recognize my alma mater."

RADICAL CHANTS: Fox News host Jesse Watters takes aim at the Biden administration and FBI Director Christopher Wray for their handling of anti-Israel protests on college campuses. "You've got to stop it before it spreads. Pretend it's like COVID, stop the spread," warns Watters.



QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Antisemitic mobs have taken over leading universities. They call for the annihilation of Israel. They attack Jewish students. They attack Jewish faculty. This is reminiscent of what happened in German universities in the 1930s. It’s unconscionable," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

