Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Chaos at Columbia and Ivy Leagues' moral corruption

- NYPD arrests 108 people at Columbia University after anti-Israel protesters set up encampment on campus

- Antisemitism watchdog hits Washington Post for defending Hamas supporters

- Highway Patrol sends stark warning to anti-Israel agitators who shut down traffic for hours

TOP STORY: Police removed anti-Israel protesters from Columbia University's campus after the demonstrating students had set up an encampment on a campus lawn, and announced the suspension of those students involved. In total, 108 people were arrested and given a summons for trespassing – including the daughter of squad member Rep. IIhan Omar.

VIDEO: A Columbia University student joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss surging antisemitism on campus and why she is 'scared' for the future of America.

ZERO TOLERANCE: The California Highway Patrol is warning that tactics used by "unlawful" anti-Israel protesters that temporarily blocked roads and created a traffic nightmare yesterday on the Golden Gate Bridge and along Interstate-880 in Oakland "will not be tolerated."

'SMEAR' PIECE: A nonprofit dedicated to combating antisemitism rebuked a Washington Post story that claimed the group had "upended" the lives of anti-Israel figures. Calling the story both "disturbing and ironic," StopAntisemitism's executive director suggested that The Washington Post has now become sympathetic to Hamas apologists and those who push Jewish conspiracy theories.

FED UP: Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn. slammed his Democratic colleagues for their refusal to condemn Iran for its attack on Israel. "I sincerely thought I’d never witness members of my party refuse to condemn Iran – one of the world’s leading terrorism sponsors – after launching hundreds of drones against our special ally, Israel," Fetterman wrote on X.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "The moral corruption surrounding our elite academic institutions should be alarming to not only Jews…this…should be a wake-up call, and academic institutions must stop being ambivalent about antisemitism," University of Pennsylvania undergraduate student Eyal Yakoby told Fox News Digital.

