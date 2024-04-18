Columbia student 'deeply disturbed' over anti-Israel protests: 'Scared' if these are America's future leaders

One Columbia University student was "deeply disturbed" by fiery anti-Israel protests on her campus, urging Americans to "wake up" to the violent rhetoric against Jews as she takes legal action over the surging antisemitism.

Daniella Symonds, who previously served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss why she fears for her safety on campus and the importance of standing up against rising hate as the Middle East remains embroiled in conflict.

"I had hoped that we would do better, especially at an institution like Columbia," Symonds told Lawrence Jones on Thursday. "That's why I applied. I was so excited. These bright students, brilliant minds, we're going to lead the future generation. Really? These are the leaders of the future? I'm scared. If these are leaders of the future generation, help. Wake up America!"

Her remarks come after Columbia University President Minouche Shafik testified before lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday, where she was grilled on antisemitism on school grounds.

"President Shafik, earlier today, the question was posed, are chants of ‘from the river to the sea,’ anti-Semitic?" Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., asked her. "You, on the other hand, hemmed and hawed and then eventually said, 'I hear them as such. Some people don't.' What are you talking about there?"

"Even that some Jewish people don't hear that is anti-Semitic, whereas I would say the majority do," she said in response. "So it's one of those phrases that is heard differently."

Although Shafik clearly stated calling for the genocide of the Jewish people is against the university's policy, she received some scrutiny for her response to lawmakers.

Symonds accused Shafik of trying to "play both sides," but that's not possible when dealing with violent rhetoric as a leader, she said.

"I think she, in some ways is playing both sides. I think she's trying to be diplomatic," Symonds said. "I think this is an issue that you cannot be diplomatic about. You have to set a line that's part of being a leader, and it was even spoken about yesterday. How can you be a leader if you're not willing to take a hard stance on issues that require that and stand behind that?"

Dozens of anti-Israel agitators began protesting early Wednesday morning, creating an encampment on the main lawn in protest of Israel's war against Hamas. Fiery protests continued into the overnight hours with calls for intifada and the death of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"It was very surreal being a student. It really felt like we're in what some people would say... almost a war zone of a campus," Jonas Du, another Columbia University student, told "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday.

NYPD officers eventually made arrests in connection with the fiery demonstrations Thursday morning.

Symonds said it's her first year at Columbia, and she has had friends attacked for showcasing their Jewish faith through yarmulkes and Stars of David, and although public safety is called, nothing is done after the incidents to prevent future assaults, she said.

"I just got out of the Israeli Defense Forces, so it's deeply disturbing for me, not only as a Jewish student, but someone who's deeply intertwined with Israel and who has friends in the military still on active duty," she said. "There's really no words to describe it. I wake up in the morning and I have to ask myself if this is real... I can't believe this is where I'm at."

"It's important for me to be there right now because my people are in the military. My friends, my family... They're fighting a war. Truly," Symonds said. "I'm really deeply religious person, and I believe that I was put here for a reason. And so I'm going to fight."

Symonds said she is unsure if she will stay at Columbia if the antisemitism surge continues, but knows she is dedicated to the fight to protect her fellow Jews.

"How am I supposed to respect a leadership that can't do the ABCs in upholding their own university values?" she questioned. "How am I supposed to learn from these professors when they can't say no? It's not okay for you to make your classmates feel unsafe?"