Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Gaza hostage crisis nears 100 days, rapper takes on Hamas

- Mother of American hostage held by Hamas asks for global support to mark 100 days of captivity

- Israeli-American rapper exposes Hamas supporters, antisemitism in viral videos

- Hollywood stars call out the Academy for excluding Jews from Oscars diversity standards

TOP STORY: January 14th will mark 100 days since approximately 240 hostages were abducted by Hamas from the Nova music festival. Among the hostages was American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who is still being held captive. Hersh's mom, Rachel Goldberg, is asking the public to write the number "100" on a piece of tape and stick it to their shirts near their hearts, just as she has done for so many days and will continue to do until her son returns home.

VIDEO : A New York City rapper is fighting antisemitism and the outrage of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israel with rhymes, beats, humor — and an unflinching embrace of his heritage. The descendant of Holocaust survivors has found a new and unexpected role as a citizen-journalist with his man-on the-street interviews with pro-Hamas protesters have generated millions of views on social media. He exposes many of the protesters as clueless about their cause.

CREATING CHAOS: Over 100 pro-Palestinian protesters demanding a cease-fire in Gaza were arrested in New York City after demonstrations blocked traffic on several bridges around Manhattan and the Holland Tunnel on Monday. About 200 protesters – including actress Susan Sarandon – gathered around 9 a.m. for the demonstrations at the tunnel and the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg bridges, the NYPD said. Sarandon was recently dropped by her talent agency after making anti-Jewish remarks at a previous protest.

"STEEPED IN ANTISEMITISM": A large group of Jewish entertainers has signed an open letter calling out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for excluding Jews from its recently-implemented Oscars diversity standards in the wake of growing antisemitism following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel. Despite being roughly 2% of the U.S. population and just 0.2% of the world population, Jews were not included among the minority groups highlighted by the Academy.

SACRED SITE VANDALIZED: A group of Palestinian rioters vandalized Joshua's Altar in the West Bank, a site revered by millions of Jews and Christians. The altar, which is located at Mount Ebal, was damaged after the rioters burned tires on its remains and spray-painted Palestinian flags and Arabic inscriptions on the stones last week, according to a report in the Jerusalem Post.



QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "I'm embarrassed that not one person said one thing, unless I'm mistaken, at the Golden Globes the other night about the 133 hostages that were kidnapped in broad daylight from Israel on October 7th," actor Michael Rapaport on X.

