Four injured after shooting across from Temple University football field

Four people were injured, one critically, after a shooting took place feet away from a football field on Temple University's campus Sunday morning.

The quadruple shooting happened around 2 a.m. near 10th and Diamond Streets, which is directly across from Chodoff Field, FOX 29 Philadelphia reports.

Police described the four people struck by gunfire as a 20-year-old woman shot in the arm, a 19-year-old woman shot in the leg, a 47-year-old woman shot in the arm and a 23-year-old man shot on the left side of his body.

All three women were last reported in stable condition. The man was last reported in critical condition.

None of the victims are Temple University students, officials said.

Police found several shell casings and bullet holes inside and around a hookah lounge located at the corner of the crime scene.

The initial investigation revealed an interaction between a man and a security officer at the hookah lounge led to the shooting. Authorities believe a man brandished a weapon while being escorted out of the lounge. The security officer fired his weapon, striking the man, authorities said.



After being hit by the gunfire, authorities say the offender fired his weapon and struck three women in the process.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, but authorities say no arrests were immediately made.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

Last Thursday a man was stabbed twice near Temple University. The 25-year-old man sustained life-threatening stab wounds in his neck and back. The Philadelphia Police Department did not report any arrests immediately after the stabbing. It is unknown if the victim was a Temple student.

