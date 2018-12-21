Kentucky escapees back in custody after police chase in Ohio: reports

Two inmates on the run from a Kentucky prison were caught late Thursday in Ohio after leading police on a chase through multiple counties, authorities said.

Brandon Long, 32, and Paul Napier, 30, were arrested along with a female driver on Interstate 71 near Ashland, Ohio, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Law enforcement agencies in Ohio were alerted to the two escapees around 7:40 p.m. The pair, who were both convicted on burglary charges, had fled from the Lewis County Detention Center in Kentucky through a side door around 3 p.m. when an electrical outage from a car accident resulted in the door opening, Huntington, W.Va.'s WSAZ-TV reported.

About an hour later a K-9 unit spotted the inmates driving a stolen car, FOX 8 Cleveland reported. Officers chased the suspects along the highway through Delaware, Morrow, Richland and Wood counties.

Ohio State Highway Patrol units then joined the sheriff’s office in the hunt, police said.

Deputies subdued Napier following a foot chase, the Sheriff’s Office said. Police set up a perimeter and used K-9’s to track down Long, who had evaded immediate capture, less than an hour later.

Both men were listed as being eligible for parole in 2019, according to WSAZ-TV.