Fort Worth car dealership worker found dead, 2 colleagues missing: report

Fort Worth police were investigating the apparent shooting death of an employee at a car dealership, according to a report Tuesday.

It happened at Bill’s Auto Sales on Monday and the shooting may have been the result of a burglary, according to Fox 4 Dallas.

The victim was a woman and police were looking for two co-workers who were missing, the station reported.

The victim was related to one of the missing individuals.

The station quoted Officer Jimmy Pollozani as saying that responding officers found the victim dead of an apparent gunshot wound to her upper torso.

Pollozani confirmed homicide detectives were investigating, the station reported.

He called it a very sad case but said he was unable to release more details, the station reoprted.

A spokeswoman for the Fort Worth Police Department told Fox News Tuesday afternoon that she had no information about the incident.

“So this morning my mother, aunt and their boss Clay went missing from there (sic) job Bills Auto Sales at 4230 Benbrook Hwy, Fort Worth, TX,” Mayson Lairson said on Facebook on Monday, according to the station.

“All that I know so far is the shop has been closed down since before 11am (was supposed to be open till 6pm) and all their vehicles are still there,” he said.

“Detectives on the scene said its (sic) looking like a burglary,” Lairson said.

Tuesday afternoon, Lairson told his Facebook followers that his mother Veronica Jones and Clay were still missing and that his aunt Jenny Lewis was the person who was killed.

"You were such a giant furious beautiful energy in the room at all times," he said of Lewis. "You were hilarious to hang out with, such a beautiful soul, you didnt deserve this.