Fort Campbell officials use controlled burning techniques to manage a fire in training area

KY workers are using back fires to create a buffer and contain the original fire from spreading

Associated Press
Fort Campbell staff are using controlled burn techniques to manage a fire that started in a training area last week, the post said.

The fire started Friday near Trigg County, Kentucky, during routine training, Fort Campbell said in a news release Tuesday.

Clinton Allen, Directorate of Public Works conservation branch chief, said workers are using back fires to make a buffer.

"The back burns will help keep it from getting closer to the boundary with Land Between the Lakes," Allen said.

Fort Campbell in Kentucky is using controlled burn techniques to manage the fire that started in a training area.

The Forestry Section of the DPW Environmental Division annually burns about 20,000 acres to support training operations and preserve the natural environment, the post said. The fire has burned through several hundred acres in an area where controlled burns are held.

Anyone across the installation's rear training area should watch for potential hazards if they see smoke and fire and contact dispatch, range control or the fire desk at (270) 798-4122 if they're concerned, DPW forester J.P. Hart said.

The sprawling Fort Campbell Army post straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee line.