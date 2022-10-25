Kentucky official named national superintendent of the year

A Kentucky school superintendent is the new national superintendent of the year.

Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools in Bowling Green was given the title by the National Association of School Superintendents last week in Reno, Nevada.

"We value our people; we know that our people are going to determine the level of success for our students and in turn, our students’ success impacts our greater community," Clayton said in a news release from the district. "It’s special to be in a position to work with such dedicated professionals who are truly committed to our kids."

Clayton, who has been Warren County superintendent since 2013, was also named the Kentucky 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators earlier this year.

"Rob Clayton is known for his ardent commitment to academic excellence in his district, county, and state," Jim Capolupo, selection panel member and former national superintendent of the year, said in a news release from the national group.

Finalists also included Nikki Woodson of Metropolitan School District of Washington Township in Indianapolis and Phillip Barry Williams of Gates County Public Schools in Gatesville, North Carolina.