Former North Carolina amusement park Santa Claus impersonator allegedly sexually abused children: report

A North Carolina man who formerly portrayed Santa Claus at a theme park has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing children between March 2023 and March 2024, according to reports.

The Cherokee Indian Police Department said 78-year-old Bevier Hasbrouck Sleight III is facing 13 child abuse charges, including two counts each of aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, contributing to the delinquency of minors, and first-degree child abuse, as well as three counts of offensive touching.

Police said Sleight was an employee at Santa’s Land Fun Park & Zoo on Wolfetown Road, though the incidents the charges were connected to allegedly occurred at his home, not the park, WLOS, a local ABC TV news station in Asheville, North Carolina, reported.

The station also reported that Sleight’s home is located on Blythe Drive, just behind the park.

Court records allege the incidents happened between March 2023 and March 2024, and involved roughly a dozen children between 5 and 7 years old.

Santa’s Land Fun Park & Zoo could not be reached for comment.

The park’s site highlights the opportunity children are given to meet the legendary Christmas figure.

"Your kids will be excited to visit Santa at his own house in the mountains, where they will receive their own ‘good conduct diploma,’" the site reads.

The park also gives children the opportunity to come face-to-face with wild and exotic animals from around the world and a magic show.

Fox News Digital made several attempts to reach the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

Police told the news station that Sleight is allegedly a customer of 39-year-old Caroline Roland, a local woman who allegedly runs a child trafficking ring.

Roland faces 11 charges, including child abuse, and is behind bars at the Cherokee Detention Center.

The news station reported that the owner of Santa’s Land Fun said Sleight is no longer an employee at the park.

Sleight, who is out on bond, is due in tribal court on Wednesday.