North Carolina husband accused of poisoning daughter after allegedly killing wife with eyedrops: report

A North Carolina man charged with murdering his wife with eyedrops in 2018 is now accused of attempting to poison his daughter using the same method, according to the Gaston Gazette.

Prosecutors said Joshua Hunsucker, 39, administered the substance to his then-10 year-old in February 2023 – five years after allegedly killing Stacy Hunsucker, 32.

The poisoning – which landed the child in the hospital – was intended to implicate his wife's parents, John and Susie Robinson, in Stacy's death, the local outlet reported.

Prosecutors said Hunsucker had killed his wife with eyedrops – which contain the chemical tetrahydrozoline – and lied about her cause of death to land a $250,000 life insurance policy.

Hunsucker immediately had her buried to cover up the actual cause of death – but a vial of her blood had been kept, because she was an organ donor, prosecutors allege.

After suspicions began to swirl around her husband, investigators tested the blood and revealed the poisoning.

Prosecutors said Hunsucker put eyedrops in her drinks over an extended period, eventually leading to her death.

A witness told police that he told them he would use eyedrops if he was to ever kill someone.

Hunsucker was arrested in December 2019 and was released on $1.5 million bond while awaiting trial on first-degree murder charges.

But he was hauled back into court this week to answer to the new allegations against him, and prosecutors demanded the revocation of his bail package, which a judge granted.

Hunsucker is also facing several new witness intimidation raps for harassing the Robinsons at their home.

He has repeatedly attempted to pin his wife's death on her parents, who are witnesses in the case against him.

Hunsucker falsely claimed that John Robinson had assaulted and kidnapped him, telling police that he had pistol-whipped and zip-tied him before injecting him with a poisonous substance.

New filings also accuse him of recording the Robinsons, sending packages to their house, demanding that they stop pursuing the murder case against him and intimidating them by driving by their residence, the local outlet reported.

"The state believes that the defendant’s dangerous actions will continue to escalate," prosecutors wrote, according to the newspaper.

"The state has great concern for the safety of (Hunsucker’s children) and Mr. and Mrs. Robinson."

Hunsucker remains behind bars.