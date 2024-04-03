Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Former Florida trooper allegedly throws cinder block through Hooters window, steals beer taps: police

David Baker, 49, was allegedly seen going behind the Hooters bar and removing 4 beer taps before putting them in his truck

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A former Florida Highway Patrol trooper has been arrested and fired after allegedly throwing a cinder block into the window of a Hooters restaurant and stealing four beer taps last week. 

David Baker, 49, was charged with felony burglary in connection with the March 28 incident at Hooters in Daytona Beach, FOX Orlando reported. 

An FHP spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Baker was fired Friday. 

"The allegations against Mr. David Baker do not reflect the core values of the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP is an institution dedicated to serving and protecting the public, and integrity is the foundation of our professionalism and credibility," the agency said in a statement. "Due to the serious nature of the recent allegations, the Executive Director issued an extraordinary dismissal, thereby terminating his employment immediately."

STATE MAKES RETAIL THEFT A FELONY AS ORGANIZED CRIME PROLIFERATES

A Hooters in Daytona Beach, Florida

A Hooters in Daytona Beach, Fla. A former Florida Highway Patrol trooper allegedly threw a cinder block into the window of the restaurant and stole four beer taps. (Google Maps)

Authorities were called to the restaurant in response to a burglary alarm and found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot, authorities said. 

Baker was seen loading items into his truck and a large glass window at the restaurant was shattered, a Daytona Beach police affidavit said.

Baker told police conflicting stories about where he was that night, police said. License plate readers allegedly determined he was at several locations.

FLORIDA POLICE OFFICERS COMPLETE GROCERY DELIVERY AFTER ARRESTING DELIVERY DRIVER

Surveillance video shared with police by a Hooters manager showed Baker walking around the parking lot around 1 a.m. before going inside the rear part of the restaurant. 

A Florida Highway Patrol vehicle. (Florida Highway Patrol)

Moments later, a cinder block was allegedly thrown through a window. When Baker went inside, he allegedly went behind the bar and removed four beer taps and put them inside a bucket. He was allegedly seen loading the buckets into his truck. 

He caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, police said. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Daytona Beach Police Department and Hooters. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.