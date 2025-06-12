Former CIA analyst learns fate after pleading guilty to leaking highly classified information

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former CIA analyst has been sentenced to 37 months in prison for unlawfully transmitting Top Secret Information.

Asif William Rahman, 34, will be spending more than three years in jail for giving Top Secret national defense information to unauthorized viewers, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Rahman had access to Top Secret security clearance information along with access to Sensitive Compartmented Information until he was arrested.

According to the release, on October 17, 2024, Rahman accessed and printed two Top Secret documents containing national defense information for a strike on an adversary by a U.S. ally.

The documents that were leaked detailed a possible Israeli strike on Iran with depictions of the moves Israel was making.

Rahman photographed the documents and sent them to an unauthorized viewer via the telegram messaging app.

The recipient of the documents uploaded them to social media the next day.

Rahman had begun deleting information on his workspace the same day he printed out the documents, according to the DOJ.

Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division said in the news release that Rahman will pay for putting American lives and national security at risk.

"Let this be a warning to all clearance holders: The FBI will exhaust all avenues to find and bring to justice anyone — no matter who they are — who endangers our nation by disclosing sensitive information without authorization," said Rozhavsky.

Rahman was indicted on charges by a grand jury on November 7,2024, according to the news release.

The FBI arrested Rahman in Cambodia while he was arriving to work on November 12, 2024. He later pleaded guilty to the charges.

John Eisenberg, Assistant Attorney General for National Security, said in a news release that this case demonstrates that the DOJ will continue to protect the American people.

"For months, this defendant betrayed the American people and the oaths he took upon entering his office by leaking some of our Nation’s most closely held secrets," said Eisenberg.

Fox News Digital’s Chris Pondolfo and Jake Gibson contributed to this story.

Nick Butler is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Do you have any tips? Reach out to Nick.Butler@Fox.com.