Crime

Florida woman killed by brother, who was then shot by sibling, during fight over Christmas gifts, sheriff says

Abrielle Baldwin, 23, was shot and killed by her teenage brother while she had her 10-month-old son in a carrier, Pinellas County authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A 23-year-old mother in Florida was killed by her younger brother Sunday during a family dispute over Christmas gifts, authorities said. 

The argument began as Abrielle Baldwin, her two sons, ages 6 and 10 months, were out shopping Sunday night with her two teenage brothers, ages 15 and 14, and their mother, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said. 

Baldwin's 14-year-old brother was apparently upset that his older brother was getting more gifts than him, sparking an argument, the sheriff said. 

"So they had this family spat about who was getting what and what money was being spent on who," Gualtieri told reporters Tuesday.  

A handgun and bullets

The handgun recovered that allegedly killed Abrielle Baldwin on Christmas Eve, Florida authorities said.  (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office )

The family eventually left the store and went to Baldwin's grandmother's home where the arguing continued. While at the residence, the 14-year-old took out a handgun and threatened to shoot his older brother in the head, authorities said.  

Family members present at the home tried separating the teens. The younger teen then began arguing with Baldwin and threatened to shoot her and her 10-month-old son. 

He then allegedly shot her in the chest with a .40 caliber handgun. The baby was in a carrier and wasn't harmed. When the 15-year-old teen came out of the home, he took out his own .45 caliber handgun and shot his brother in the stomach. 

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri talks to reporters on Tuesday about the killing of Abrielle Baldwin. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

The older teen ran from the scene and tossed the gun, Gualtieri said. The younger teen who allegedly shot Baldwin was hospitalized in stable condition and will be taken into custody when he's released. 

Local prosecutors will review the case and decide whether to charge him as an adult for the killing of his sister, the sheriff said. 

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.  

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.