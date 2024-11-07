Florida woman charged after allegedly killing another woman during Facebook livestream

A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting another woman to death on a social media livestream video, according to police.

Savon Tyler, 35, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and is in the Seminole County Jail with no bond, according to jail records.

The Sanford Police Department said Tyler is accused of killing Lauren Martin, 34, after an argument escalated to a physical altercation at Greystone Townhomes on Tuesday night.

Sanford police said officers responded to a shooting on Travertine Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday to find a woman, later identified as Martin, in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police determined that an ongoing argument caused Martin to drive to Tyler's home.

When Tyler saw Martin at her house, she armed herself with a "children's miniature baseball bat" and a "9mm sky handgun," according to court records viewed by local outlet WESH.

The two women briefly argued in the middle of the street before a fight broke out and Martin was ultimately shot, the outlet reported.

"Investigators are aware that this incident was livestreamed on social media, and they are in possession of the livestream videos," Sanford police said.

Tyler was arrested without incident, police said, adding that "there is no one at large" in connection with this case.

"Today, a family is mourning the loss of a loved one, because someone chose to resolve a disagreement with violence. What started the argument between these two won’t be remembered, but the loss of Lauren will forever be with her family and friends," Sanford Chief Cecil Smith said.

Smith asked people to remember that "there are choices other than violence."