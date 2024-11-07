Expand / Collapse search
US

Florida woman charged after allegedly killing another woman during Facebook livestream

Savon Tyler, 35, was arrested after a livestream allegedly showed the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Lauren Martin

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting another woman to death on a social media livestream video, according to police.

Savon Tyler, 35, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and is in the Seminole County Jail with no bond, according to jail records.

The Sanford Police Department said Tyler is accused of killing Lauren Martin, 34, after an argument escalated to a physical altercation at Greystone Townhomes on Tuesday night.

Savon Tyler mugshot

Savon Tyler, 35, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the shooting death of 34-year-old Lauren Martin, which police said was captured on a social media livestream video. (Sanford Police Department)

Sanford police said officers responded to a shooting on Travertine Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday to find a woman, later identified as Martin, in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police determined that an ongoing argument caused Martin to drive to Tyler's home.

When Tyler saw Martin at her house, she armed herself with a "children's miniature baseball bat" and a "9mm sky handgun," according to court records viewed by local outlet WESH.

Lauren Martin selfie

Lauren Martin, 34, was allegedly shot and killed by Savon Tyler during a Facebook livestream. (Lauren Martin (BossLadii BiggBaby) / Facebook)

The two women briefly argued in the middle of the street before a fight broke out and Martin was ultimately shot, the outlet reported.

"Investigators are aware that this incident was livestreamed on social media, and they are in possession of the livestream videos," Sanford police said.

Tyler was arrested without incident, police said, adding that "there is no one at large" in connection with this case.

"Today, a family is mourning the loss of a loved one, because someone chose to resolve a disagreement with violence. What started the argument between these two won’t be remembered, but the loss of Lauren will forever be with her family and friends," Sanford Chief Cecil Smith said.

Smith asked people to remember that "there are choices other than violence."