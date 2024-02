Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Florida woman lost control following a family event and picked up a nearby bottle of hot sauce to attack a teenager and his mother, police said.

According to a Miami Police Department arrest report obtained by Fox News Digital, the female victim got into a verbal dispute with Tracy Lawson, 37, while the pair was celebrating a cousin's birthday at Da Cave Miami on Tuesday.

Police said that the disagreement continued between the pair on the way home from the cocktail lounge.

Lawson drove home with the victim and her mother, but she began to punch the victim while the victim was driving, police said.

After arriving at their home, police said the victim told Lawson she wanted to fight and a brawl ensued.

They said after the fight, the victim claimed that she was done fighting and walked into her home.

"The victim stated that before she could get inside the doorway, the defendant (Lawson) charge(d) at her in an aggressive manner, knocking the victim to the ground and start[ing] to pull the victim's hair," Miami police said.

The victim’s 15-year-old son tried to break up the tussle, police said.

The report said that the crazed woman "reached for and grabbed a hot sauce bottle," swung it at the teenager and hit him in the head.

The teen received a cut on his face from the hot sauce bottle, police said.

Police said that the victim got up to check on her son and Lawson "aggressively charged at her and slashed her in face with the broken hot sauce bottle, causing a laceration to appear on her right cheek."

Lawson was charged on Wednesday with attempted aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery.

She was held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on an $8,500 bond.