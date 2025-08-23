Florida woman arrested for unlicensed dental work allegedly used superglue on victims' teeth: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida woman was recently arrested after allegedly performing unlicensed dental work in multiple counties.

Emely Martinez, 35, is accused of leaving victims with infections and damaged teeth after installing phony veneers with cyanoacrylate glue - aka "crazy or superglue" - investigators allege.

Martinez is charged with fraud and practicing dentistry without a license, among other offenses.

Martinez offered discounted full-mouth veneer treatments at the Tapp Inn Beauty Bar in Pinellas Park, where she advertised herself as a veneer technician, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported.

Police allege she was unlicensed and had no schooling, leaving multiple victims with hefty bills from emergency dental work to reverse the damage.

"They actually have had to pay thousands of dollars to get their teeth fixed, and some of them had to wait for the infection to clear and go get their teeth fixed," Pinellas Park Police Department Sgt. Windy Vater told FOX 13.

Two people reported Martinez after experiencing pain, infections and complications following the procedures, according to arrest warrants.

While real veneers can cost more than $1,000 per tooth, the report noted Martinez allegedly charged about $3,000 for the entire set, promising a lifespan of five to seven years.

Police told FOX 13 she may have also pulled teeth and performed dental work on children.

Records show Martinez was arrested in Hillsborough County earlier this year and is charged with performing unlicensed dental work.

Authorities said she may have changed her name and created additional businesses to hide the fraud, according to the report.

The American Dental Association issued a warning in 2024 noting procedures performed by unlicensed veneer technicians have the potential to cause "irreversible harm."