Florida Uber Eats driver noticed autistic son missing from car, continues delivery: police

A Florida Uber Eats driver is facing child neglect charges after his young, nonverbal son with autism was found wandering naked on a busy interstate entrance ramp.

Jeremy Rouse, 35, allegedly admitted to police that he realized his son was no longer in the car with him, but he continued his Uber Eats delivery route on Thursday to maintain a good rating, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

The child, whose age has not been released publicly, was rescued by two bystanders before he could enter Interstate 4's busy traffic lanes in Altamonte Springs.

"I was running pretty fast," rescuer Jamie Cabell told the local TV station. "Anything could’ve happened in a matter of seconds because cars were zooming by."

"It was like we were running a quarter-mile run, and I had to catch this kid. I’m not going to let him go out into traffic. I have to save him," Alexandre Thomas-Brown, the second witness, said.

The boy's mother reportedly told police she had fallen asleep in the passenger seat while Rouse was doing food deliveries, according to local WESH.

Once she woke up, she realized the car was way too quiet, turned around to look for the boy and realized he was missing from his seat.

Police told FOX 35 Rouse said he did not stop his car because he was fearful of being arrested on charges if he returned to the scene.

