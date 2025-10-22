Expand / Collapse search
Orlando

Florida Uber Eats driver noticed autistic son missing from car, continues delivery: police

Nonverbal autistic child rescued by good Samaritans before entering busy traffic lanes

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Florida man charged with child neglect after autistic son found naked on highway ramp Video

Florida man charged with child neglect after autistic son found naked on highway ramp

Jeremy Rouse was arrested after he continued on a food delivery run after discovering that his nonverbal autistic son was missing. The child was found naked on a highway off-ramp and saved by bystanders. (Credit: FOX 35 Orlando)

A Florida Uber Eats driver is facing child neglect charges after his young, nonverbal son with autism was found wandering naked on a busy interstate entrance ramp.

Jeremy Rouse, 35, allegedly admitted to police that he realized his son was no longer in the car with him, but he continued his Uber Eats delivery route on Thursday to maintain a good rating, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

The child, whose age has not been released publicly, was rescued by two bystanders before he could enter Interstate 4's busy traffic lanes in Altamonte Springs.

"I was running pretty fast," rescuer Jamie Cabell told the local TV station. "Anything could’ve happened in a matter of seconds because cars were zooming by."

Jeremy Rouse booking photo

Jeremy Rouse, 35, faces child neglect charges for an incident in Altamonte Springs, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024.  (FOX 35 Orlando)

"It was like we were running a quarter-mile run, and I had to catch this kid. I’m not going to let him go out into traffic. I have to save him," Alexandre Thomas-Brown, the second witness, said.

I-4 interchange in Altamonte Springs, FL

The area in Altamonte Springs, Fla., and Interstate 4, where the young, nonverbal special needs boy was found by two good Samaritans.  (FOX 35 Orlando)

The boy's mother reportedly told police she had fallen asleep in the passenger seat while Rouse was doing food deliveries, according to local WESH. 

Once she woke up, she realized the car was way too quiet, turned around to look for the boy and realized he was missing from his seat.

Autistic, nonverbal child found wandering naked in Florida

The age of the autistic young boy found wandering naked was not publicly released.  (FOX 35 Orlando)

Police told FOX 35 Rouse said he did not stop his car because he was fearful of being arrested on charges if he returned to the scene.

Fox News Digital reached out to both the Altamonte Springs Police Department and Uber Eats.
