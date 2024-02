Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

An Uber driver in Florida faces charges after allegedly trying to sell mushrooms and acid to his passengers, who ultimately ended up being investigators in town for the Florida Narcotics Officers’ Association Annual Conference, according to authorities.

The months-long investigation started in August 2023 when the conference was taking place in Miramar Beach.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said investigators with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office ordered an Uber to drive them to dinner.

The driver, 54-year-old John Alcott of Crestview, arrived to pick up his ride, and when the investigators entered the vehicle, they reportedly smelled marijuana.

Alcott allegedly told his passengers he had psilocybin mushrooms for sale, before opening his glovebox and exposing a "large bag" of mushrooms.

The detectives declined and later contacted WCSO investigators, who were also at the conference. The two agencies developed an undercover plan to purchase drugs from Alcott the next day, and when they executed the plan, the rideshare driver allegedly sold investigators 134 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 10 psilocybin mushroom capsules and 12 doses of LSD for $1,000.

Alcott also allegedly told his new customers he could mail them a supply of hallucinogens as well.

Citrus County detectives remained in contact with Alcott over the next few months, and an investigation found his Uber rides took him between Destin and Panama City Beach.

The undercover investigators told Alcott they would be taking a vacation in Miramar Beach in February, and while there, they would want to purchase mushrooms and LSD.

Then, on February 21, WCSO investigators, along with an undercover Citrus County detective worked together to organize a deal to purchase more than a quarter pound of mushrooms and 200 doses of LSD for $5,000.

Investigators set up surveillance near Alcott’s residence until he left to meet with the undercover detective.

On his way, police said, a WCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop and placed Alcott under arrest for warrants connected with the undercover purchase months prior.

A K-9 searched Alcott’s vehicle and located the mushrooms and LSD allegedly intended for the deal with the undercover detective.

"While these types of cases aren’t the primary focus of our VICE/Narcotics investigations, this one kind of came to us," WCSO Sheriff Michael Adkinson said. "He obviously makes it a habit to sell while driving an Uber and that’s pretty alarming considering how teenagers and young adults frequently use driving services in the area."

Uber did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital on the matter.

Alcott has been charged with two counts of selling a hallucinogen, trafficking LSD, possessing a hallucinogen with distribution intent, possessing drug paraphernalia and two counts of using a two-way communication device to commit a felony. He was released the next day after posting $15,000 bond.