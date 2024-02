Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Florida man and woman are being charged with murder after a sex-for-hire plot to steal another man’s car in June did not go according to plan, authorities said Wednesday.

Michael Montgomery, 47, and Jessica Long, 37, were arrested in connection witjh the murder of 40-year-old Wayne Barlow, whose body was found on the side of a road, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Barlow’s death appeared suspicious, according to officials, and it was later confirmed that he died of a gunshot wound to the head and had evidence of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

An investigation revealed text messages between Long and Barlow in which they agreed to meet up in a wooded area to have sex, which Barlow would pay for, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35 Orlando.

HS COACH WHO DESCRIBED TEACHING AS ‘DREAM’ JOB ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL MISCONDUCT WITH HANDFUL OF STUDENTS

After Barlow paid Long $80 through Cash App, Long allegedly signaled Montgomery to help steal the car while the pair would be having sex in the woods near the Regal Park area of Ocala, the affidavit said.

But the pair’s plan went very wrong, officials say.

Barlow realized his car was being stolen and attacked Long before Montgomery jumped in, according to the affidavit.

While Long drove, Montgomery allegedly pulled Barlow from the car and assaulted him with a pipe-like object before trying to run him over, according to the sheriff’s office. Witnesses said Montgomery then approached Barlow and allegedly shot him.

DA IN ARIZONA REFUSING TO EXTRADITE SUSPECTED NYC SEX WORKER KILLER, DOESN'T TRUSH BRAGG TO PROSECUTE

Montgomery reportedly told investigators that he agreed to take part in the plan for free drugs and sex. Long has previous arrests for grand theft, resisting arrest, prostitution and drug possession, the station reported.

Long and Montgomery are being charged with murder while engaged in a robbery. Montgomery is facing additional charges including parole violation, resisting arrest and aggravated battery.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both are being held at the Marion County Jail with no bond.