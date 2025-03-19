Florida spring break brawl ends with teen biting off man's ear: police

A man is recovering after having his ear ripped off during an altercation that turned violent on a Florida beach during spring break.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital that 18-year-old Jack Turner was arrested and faces felony battery charges following the brawl that took place at Fort Myers Beach on St. Patrick's Day.

Officials said on Monday, deputies patrolling the area were flagged down in reference to a fight around 5 p.m.

The victim, who was not identified, told deputies that he was involved in a physical altercation and a portion of his left ear had been bitten off.

A bystander shared footage of the brawl with deputies and claimed she could hear Turner calling the victim racial slurs and then jump him from behind, according to the police report obtained and reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Deputies reviewed the video and confirmed seeing the victim lying face down in the sand with Turner mounting his back and striking the victim in the back of the head with a clenched fist.

The footage then showed Turner grabbing the victim by the hair on the back of his head, pressing it in the sand, according to the report.

Turner then pulled up the victim's head and appeared to bite the victim's ear causing a "traumatic auricular amputation," according to the report.

Deputies also learned that the victim and Turner knew each other.

Turner was arrested on felony battery charges and booked into the Lee County Jail. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The sheriff's office said the victim is currently receiving medical treatment and is being seen by a specialist for his injuries.

A spokesperson for the department shared a statement from Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno with Fox News Digital, who said there is "zero tolerance for violence of any kind" on their beach.

"Sheriff Carmine Marceno has ZERO tolerance for violence of any kind! Fort Myers Beach will continue to remain safe for all visitors and residents of Lee County!" the statement read.

The agency said that in response to the brawl, additional deputies will be patrolling Fort Myers Beach to "ensure the safety and security of everyone."

