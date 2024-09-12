Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Restaurants

Colorado Panera Bread employee uses pan to break up wild brawl: video

Brawl erupts inside Panera location in Glendale with witness calling worker ‘my personal hero’

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Wild brawl erupts inside Colorado Panera Bread Video

Wild brawl erupts inside Colorado Panera Bread

Video captures Panera Bread worker in Glendale using pan to hit unruly customer. (Credit: Natalie Wiersma via Storyful)

A video has captured an apparent Panera Bread worker hitting an unruly customer with a pan in an effort to break up a wild brawl that erupted at one of the chain’s locations in Colorado. 

Footage of the incident – which happened Tuesday at the Panera location in Glendale, according to KDVR – begins with an individual knocking items off a counter and appearing to tell staff in the back to "give me the f---ing phone!" 

"Hey, come on, get out of here," a male bystander is heard telling the individual, who then turns around and directs a racial slur at him. 

The customer then asks again for a phone, to which a woman replies, "No one has your phone." 

PANERA BREAD DISCONTINUING CAFFEINATED ‘CHARGED LEMONADE’ AFTER LAWSUITS 

Panera Bread brawl

A brawl erupted Tuesday, Sept. 10 inside a Panera Bread in Glendale, Colo., according to KDVR. (Natalie Wiersma via Storyful)

"Hey come on, grow up, stop it, get out of here," a male voice says before the customer starts knocking over more items. 

The customer then starts walking over to the registers and the male bystander is seen pushing them in the back. The individual turns around and knocks him to the ground and a physical struggle ensues, involving a third person inside the restaurant. 

During the brawl, a woman wearing a green apron – who appears to be a Panera worker – is seen whacking the unruly customer with a pan. 

"Call the police on this guy," a man says. 

AURORA, COLORADO POLICE ARREST 10 MEMBERS OF TREN DE ARAGUA IN CONNECTION WITH APARTMENT BUILDING TAKEOVERS 

Glendale Colorado Panera Bread fight

The unruly customer, who is seen here being hit with a pan by a Panera Bread worker, has not been located, reports say. (Natalie Wiersma via Storyful)

The witness who captured the video, Natalie Wiersma, told KDVR that "the next guy actually kind of saved that guy from getting attacked further and tried his best to hold them down." 

Regarding the worker who was seen swinging the pan, she said "my personal hero." 

"That I think was very effective," Wiersma added. 

Glendale Police told the station that one person received minor injuries during the incident and the customer has not yet been found after leaving the store. 

Fight inside Panera Bread

A male individual inside the store is seen restraining the customer during the brawl at the Panera Bread in Glendale, Colorado. (Natalie Wiersma via Storyful)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Panera Bread and the Glendale Police Department did not immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.