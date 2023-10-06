Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Florida parents arrested after twin infant dies, sibling suffers 'severe injuries,' police say

Quentin Smith, 23, allegedly told police he had bitten the children on several occasions and Hannah Jones, 18, failed to report the alleged abuse

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Florida mother arrested for child neglect after allegedly leaving toddler in running car to go swimming Video

Florida mother arrested for child neglect after allegedly leaving toddler in running car to go swimming

Video from Lee County Sheriff's Office shows a mother in the ocean off Bokeelia Fishing Pier around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Two Florida parents are facing child abuse charges after one of their 3-month-old twins died Thursday and the other child was found with "severe injuries," police said. 

Quentin Smith, 23, is charged with aggravated child abuse, child neglect with great bodily injury, and domestic battery, the Cocoa Police Department said. Hannah Jones, 18, faces charges of aggravated child abuse, child neglect with great bodily injury, and failure to report incident to law enforcement. 

Police officers responded to a home on N. Fiske Boulevard after receiving 911 calls about an unresponsive child. Attempts to revive the child failed, police said. 

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF CARJACKING WOMAN AT GAS STATION WAS RELEASED FROM JAIL DAYS PRIOR

Split image of a shirtless Quentin Smith, 23, and Hannah Jones, 28, wearing a black shirt

Quentin Smith, 23, and Hannah Jones, 18, are charged with child abuse after one of their infants died Thursday and the other had "severe injuries," police said.  (Cocoa Police Department)

"Detectives responded and began the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death and severe injuries to the twin sibling," a police statement said. 

Investigators found probable cause to arrest the pair after interviews with multiple witnesses and gathering physical evidence from the home.

In police interviews, Smith admitted to biting both children on multiple occasions, Fox Orlando reported. He also allegedly admitted to previously "yanking" on one of the children's arms, and shaking one to get them to be quiet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones told investigators she knew about Smith's behavior but failed to report him to law enforcement, the news outlet said, citing a police report. 

The couple is likely to face additional charges, police said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.